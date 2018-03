जिम में पसीना बहाते-बहाते खून बहा बैठा यह क्रिकेटर, डॉक्टरों को लगाने पड़े 16 टांके

If you don’t like blood & cuts then don’t look through these pics! Not the best thing I’ve ever done to myself but I’m am fine 👌🏼 #toohardtoexplain #dontfightchinupbar #stilldontknowhowitspossible #18.3grrrrr #baldspot🤔

A post shared by Mitchell Johnson (@mitchjohnson398) on Mar 11, 2018 at 10:04pm PDT