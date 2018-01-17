Murali vijay and dinesh karthik on same dressing room or team.they are not in talking term i think. Team management, what are you smoking? #SAvIND— Yogi Adityanath (@PMYogiji) January 16, 2018
If Karthik is keeping and Vijay is at first slip, he will definitely go for the keeper's catch because he has that habit of catching Karthik's "things".— Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) January 16, 2018
Murli vijay vs Dinesh karthik ...Dressing room m to dhamake honge— दरोगा हप्पू सिंह (@Happu_SinghDr) January 16, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
टीम इंडिया का दक्षिण अफ्रीका में हार का सिलसिला जारी है। टीम इंडिया को केपटाउन के बाद बुधवार को सेंचुरियन टेस्ट में भी हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
17 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.