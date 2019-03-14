शहर चुनें

मोहम्मद शमी की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, दहेज प्रताड़ना और यौन उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 05:01 PM IST
mohammed shami
mohammed shami
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी के घर एक बार फिर मुश्किलों ने दस्तक दे दी है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शमी के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल हुई है। उन पर आईपीसी की धारा 498A के तहत दहेज प्रताड़ना और 354A के तहत यौन उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज कराया गया है।
mohammed shami hasin jahan मोहम्मद शमी
