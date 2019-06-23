न्यूजीलैंड ने जीता मैच लेकिन कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट ने जीत लिया दिल, सबने कहा 'यादगार पारी'

What a match! And what a win for New Zealand!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019
Williamson set it up with his century, but despite a collapse, West Indies nearly pulled it off with Brathwaite's unbelievable 82-ball 101!
The win takes @BLACKCAPS atop the standings! #MenInMaroon | #CWC19 | #BacktheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/sKHabN5EWa
One centurion consoles another.#SpiritOfCricket 👏 pic.twitter.com/dAdvtpRuIg— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019
Carlos Brathwaite's maiden international century went in vain, but it made for a thoroughly entertaining #CWC19 contest!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019
His knock in a look ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/smr2FlOjIV
You just have to see it to believe it!!! 🤯— ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2019
An all or nothing catch in the deep by Trent Boult is the difference between winning and losing a @cricketworldcup classic.
What an incredible game of cricket! ❤#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS | #MenInMaroon #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bRSz3429tf
#WIvNZ A day WI will always remember 💔🌴🏏— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 22, 2019
Match Report and Highlights below ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/5xaB1aBfBs
Carlos Brathwaite! What a 100, so near yet so far but an innings to remember for a long long time . World Cup is truly alive now #WIvNZ— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 22, 2019
Wow! Remember the name! Not quite crossing the line but an unbelievable innings from Carlos Brathwaite #WIvNZ— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 22, 2019
Tough to know how this guy @TridentSportsX must feel right now. Mixed feelings he said. What a great effort by him to almost clinch one of the great comebacks. Well played Carlos. pic.twitter.com/HbeZx6OkoI— ian bishop (@irbishi) June 22, 2019
Carlos braithwate.. every World Cup needs u to keep the tournament alive .. what an innings .. well done newzealand @windiescricket— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 22, 2019
⚡️ “Carlos Brathwaite just gave us the match of the Cricket World Cup”https://t.co/35ewg4219H#CWC19 #bbccricket #WIvNZ— Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 22, 2019
First it was Virat now it’s @TridentSportsX is clogging up my mentions,I wonder why???that was a unbelievable innings Carlos thought it was going to be a repeat of 2016 in Kolkata...how good was that game by the way— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 22, 2019
What a stunning innings from Carlos Brathwaite. Nearly pulled off what looked an impossible chase. #WIvNZ— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 22, 2019
I was almost crying when i saw Boult taking that catch. Being a true cricket fan, it hurts me alot to see WI lose today.@TridentSportsX Carlos you might not have been able to cross the line today, but just remember that you were just inches away from writing a fairy tale.#WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/NyyI8oO9hZ— Pulkit Bansal (@PulkitB2494) June 22, 2019
One picture— Abdullah SiaL🇵🇰 (@AbdullahSiaL20) June 22, 2019
Two different stories
Believe me Cricket is very painful 😥#CWC19 #WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/eaLCCqILRx
विश्व कप का 28वां मुकाबला भारत और अफगानिस्तान के बीच शनिवार को साउथैम्पटन में खेला जा रहा है।
23 जून 2019