न्यूजीलैंड ने जीता मैच लेकिन कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट ने जीत लिया दिल, सबने कहा 'यादगार पारी'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 05:48 AM IST
कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट
कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
12वें वर्ल्ड कप का 29वां मुकाबला शायद ही कोई भी क्रिकेट फैन कभी भूल पाए। शनिवार को मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रेफर्ड स्टेडियम में खेले गए मैच में भले ही न्यूजीलैंड ने जीत दर्ज की लेकिन सभी की जुबान पर कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट का नाम ही छाया रहा।
बड़े से बड़े दिग्गज भी एक सुर में ब्रेथवेट की तारीफ करते दिखे, सभी ने इस मैच और ब्रेथवेट की पारी को वर्ल्ड कप इतिहास के सबसे यादगार मैचों में एक बताया।

दरअसल एक समय में मैच में हार की कगार पर पहुंच चुकी वेस्टइंडीज की टीम को छठे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे ब्रेथवेट ने जीत की दहलीज पर ला खड़ा किया। उन्होंने अपनी ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी से न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान सहित सभी गेंदबाजों की भी बोलती बंद कर दी।

47वें ओवर में मैट हेनरी की 6 गेंदों में 25 रन जड़कर ब्रेथवेट ने मैच का रोमांच बढ़ा दिया। हालांकि उनके 101 रन पर आउट होते ही वेस्टइंडीज ने ना सिर्फ मैच गंवाया बल्कि करोड़ों क्रिकेट फैंस के दिल भी टूट गए।

आईए एक नजर डालते हैं लोगों के रिएक्शन पर।
आईसीसी ने बताया यादगार
carlos brathwaite wi vs nz nz vs wi braithwaite west indies vs newzealand west indies versus new zealand cricket world cup 2019 cwc19 cwc 2019 trent boult carlos brathwaite century
