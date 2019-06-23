न्यूजीलैंड ने जीता मैच लेकिन कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट ने जीत लिया दिल, सबने कहा 'यादगार पारी'

Carlos Brathwaite! What a 100, so near yet so far but an innings to remember for a long long time . World Cup is truly alive now #WIvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 22, 2019

Wow! Remember the name! Not quite crossing the line but an unbelievable innings from Carlos Brathwaite #WIvNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 22, 2019

Tough to know how this guy @TridentSportsX must feel right now. Mixed feelings he said. What a great effort by him to almost clinch one of the great comebacks. Well played Carlos. pic.twitter.com/HbeZx6OkoI — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 22, 2019

Carlos braithwate.. every World Cup needs u to keep the tournament alive .. what an innings .. well done newzealand @windiescricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 22, 2019

First it was Virat now it’s @TridentSportsX is clogging up my mentions,I wonder why???that was a unbelievable innings Carlos thought it was going to be a repeat of 2016 in Kolkata...how good was that game by the way — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 22, 2019