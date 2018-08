Hell of game today shame the way it ended but oh well!!! Thanks for all the support today!! #UTP #Mineheadcc #litter

Not nice to see. But more to the point, a great innings and a great win. Respect to the @purnellcc captain who apologised to the batsman on behalf of his bowler. But some things just can't be undone :( https://t.co/Sqip8nEQRz