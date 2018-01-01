बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
2018 आईपीएल में धमाका करने को तैयार इंग्लैंड का यह ऑलराउंडर
{"_id":"5a4a4c054f1c1b156b8bf801","slug":"ben-stokes-gets-nod-to-play-in-indian-premier-league","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"2018 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0911\u0932\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 08:26 PM IST
बेन स्टोक्स
इंग्लैंड के स्टार ऑलराउंडर
बेन स्टोक्स
को इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड (ईसीबी) ने
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग
(आईपीएल) में खेलने के लिए हरी झंडी दे दी है।
सितंबर 2017 में ब्रिस्टल विवाद में शामिल होने की वजह से स्टोक्स फिलहाल
इंग्लैंड
टीम में शामिल नहीं हैं। स्टोक्स को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ प्रतिष्ठित
एशेज सीरीज
में नहीं खेलने दिया गया था और अब उन्हें वन-डे सीरीज से भी बाहर कर दिया गया है। स्टोक्स के स्थान पर वनडे सीरीज के लिए इंग्लैंड टीम में डेविड मलान शामिल हो सकते हैं।
स्टोक्स को इस मामले में अब भी पुलिस की जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। ईसीबी का कहना है कि पुलिस जांच का आखिरी फैसला आने के बाद ही बोर्ड स्टोक्स को लेकर कोई फैसला करेगा।
हालांकि उन्हें आईपीएल में शामिल होने की इजाजत मिल गई है। पिछले साल 26 वर्षीय स्टोक्स को
राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजायंट
द्वारा 14.5 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा गया था। वह सबसे महंगे बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी रहे।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4a2c254f1c1bfc0f8b7068","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-shopping-in-sale-at-south-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG: \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0949\u092a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4a20544f1c1b96698bc31c","slug":"rakhi-sawant-trolled-for-her-bikini-photo-on-first-day-of-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4a131c4f1c1b0f788b6025","slug":"taimur-ali-khan-fan-following-more-than-saifeena","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u092b\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092b\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a49d7c24f1c1b35338b5cfa","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-arshi-khan-speaks-about-bold-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932, \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092b\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u090f \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a49c6134f1c1ba12d8bbb0b","slug":"padmavati-controversy-mewar-royal-family-takes-on-prasoon-joshi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0938\u094d\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0940, \u092e\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0918\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0942\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a4a1e104f1c1bc5758bc48c","slug":"vidarbha-beat-delhi-in-ranji-trophy-final-by-nine-wickets-to-win-maiden-title","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0930\u094d\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4a443d4f1c1ba12d8bbbf9","slug":"new-lands-pitch-is-dry-and-team-india-can-make-use-of-it","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u092a\u091f\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u092d\u0917 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940! \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4a33224f1c1b0f788b6077","slug":"new-zealand-and-west-indies-second-t20i-abandoned-due-to-rain","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0928\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e, \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0940\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 -\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u091f\u094020 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4249314f1c1b0d788b50d9","slug":"ms-dhoni-rohit-sharma-to-attend-virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding-reception-in-mumbai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u093f\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e' \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092e\u0918\u091f, \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4771524f1c1b87698c48c9","slug":"indvsa-shikhar-dhawan-ruled-out-of-the-first-test-against-south-africa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f, '\u0917\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0930' \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5a4a0fe54f1c1bce408c041f","slug":"cheteshwar-pujaras-wife-expecting-a-baby-cricketer-reveals-it-in-a-tweet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092c\u095c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!