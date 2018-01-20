Download App
बुरे फंसे अंबाती रायडू, BCCI ने नोटिस जारी कर मांगा एक हफ्ते में जवाब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 10:49 PM IST
bcci issues notice ambati rayudu
अंबाती रायडू - फोटो : File
टीम इंडिया के वन-डे खिलाड़ी अंबाती रायडू को सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी में अंपायर के एक फैसले पर नाराजगी वक्त करना भारी पड़ गया है। बता दें कि 11 जनवरी को कर्नाटक और हैदराबाद के बीच खेले मैच में रायडू ने अंपायर के एक फैसले पर सवाल खड़ा था। उनके व्यवहार से खफा बीसीसीआई ने उन्हें कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है और अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए एक हफ्ते का वक्त दिया है। 

ये था मामला
हैदराबाद के गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज 20वां ओवर कर रहे थे और आखिरी बॉल पर कर्नाटक के बल्लेबाज करुण नायर ने शॉट लगाया। बाउंड्री पर फील्डिंग कर रहे मेहदी हसन ने बॉल को चौका होने से बचा लिया, लेकन जब रिप्ले में देखा गया तो उनका पैर बॉउंड्री से सट गया था। हालांकि अंपायरों ने इसे पहले दो रन ही करार दिया, लेकिन जब कर्नाटक फील्डिंग करने आती है तो विनय कुमार अंपायरों से इस बात की शिकायत करते हैं और कर्नाटक के टोटल में दो रन अतिरिक्त जोड़ देते हैं। 

हैदराबाद को यह मैच जीतने के लिए पहले तो 204 रन चाहिए थे, लेकिन अंपायर के फैसले के बाद लक्ष्य 206 का हो जाता है। हालांकि हैदराबाद इस मैच में 9 विकेट पर 203 रन बना लेती है और उन्हें लगता है कि मैच टाई हो गया है और मैच अब सुपर ओवर में चला गया है। 

RELATED

अब मैच के बाद दोनों कप्तान के बीच इसको लेकर विवाद हो जाता है और मामला मैच रेफरी तक पहुंचता है। मैच रेफरी के मुताबिक रायडू और टीम के मैनेजर कृष्ण राव दोषी हैं। इस पर बीसीसीआई ने दोनों को नोटिस जारी करके एक सप्ताह में जवाब मांगा है। 
ambati rayudu bcci sayed mushtaq ali trophy

