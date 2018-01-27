अपना शहर चुनें

मेरे फैसले पर सबने उठाई थी उंगली, पर मुझे पता थी इस मैच की असलियतः विराट कोहली

स्पोर्ट्स टेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:05 PM IST
Batting first on this pitch was right call says virat kohli
टीम इंडिया - फोटो : BCCI
टीम इंडिया ने वांडरर्स में खेले गए तीसरे टेस्ट में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 63  रन से हराकर इस मैदान पर कोई भी टेस्ट न हारने के अपने रिकॉर्ड को बरकरार रखा है। एक तरफ जहां द. अफ्रीका ने सीरीज को 2-1 से अपने नाम की तो वहीं टीम इंडिया ने खुद को क्लीन स्वीप होने से भी बचा लिया। 

मैच प्रेजेंटेशन में कप्तान विराट कोहली ने कहा कि यह पिच बेहद चुनौतीपूर्ण थी, जिसपर बैटिंग करना बिल्कुल भी आसान नहीं था। टॉस जीतने के बाद मेरे पहले बल्लेबाजी करने के फैसले से कई लोग नाराज थे, लेकिन मैं जानता था कि यह सही फैसला है। इससे पहले दोनों टेस्ट मैच में हम जीत के बेहद करीब थे, पर इस बार हम नहीं चुके। 

उन्होंने डीन एल्गर और हाशिम अमला की बल्लेबाजी की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि इन दोनों कमाल की बल्लेबाजी की। लेकिन हम जानते थे, इस पिच पर विकेट गिरते ही नए बल्लेबाज के लिए टिक पाना आसान नहीं है। 

कोहली ने अपने गेंदबाजों की जमकर तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा बहुत कम देखा गया है कि तीन टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज में 60 विकेट गिरे हों। इस सीरीज में जितना यकीन अपनी बल्लेबाजी पर था उतना ही गेंदबाजों पर था। यह जीत हमारे लिए बेहद खास है। इस जीत के बाद में दावे के साथ कह सकता हूं कि हम घर के बाहर विदेशों में भी बेहतर खेल दिखा सकते हैं। 

टीम इंडिया ने चौथी पारी में द. अफ्रीका को 241 रन का लक्ष्य दिया था, लेकिन प्रोटियाज 73.2 ओवरों में 177 रन पर ही ढेर हो गई। डीन एल्गर ने सबसे ज्यादा नाबाद 86 रन बनाए वहीं हाशिम अमला ने 52 रनों की पारी खेली। इन दोनों ने दूसरे विकेट के लिए 119 रनों की साझेदारी की। 
