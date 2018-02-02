अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Bangladesh vs sri lanka third day Kusal Mendis missed double hundred

BANvSL: दोहरे शतक से चूके कुसल मेंडिस, श्रीलंका की स्थिति मजबूत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:02 PM IST
Bangladesh vs sri lanka third day Kusal Mendis missed double hundred
कुसल मेंडिस
कुसल मेंडिस (196 रन, 327 गेंद,  22 चौकों और दो छक्कों) और धनंजय डी सिल्वा (173 रन, 229 गेंद, 21 चौकों, एक छक्के) की शानदार पारियों की बदौलत श्रीलंका ने पहले टेस्ट मैच में अपनी स्थिति मजबूत कर ली है। बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ श्रीलंका ने तीसरे दिन का खेल खत्म होने तक 138 ओवर में 3 विकेट पर 504 रन बना लिए थे। स्टंप्स के समय रोशन डीसिल्वा 173 गेंदों पर 5 चौकों और एक छक्के की मदद से 87 और कप्तान दिनेश चांडीमल 90 गेंदों पर एक चौके की बदौलत 37 रन बनाकर क्रीज पर मौजूद हैं। चांदीमल और रोशन चौथे विकेट के लिए 89 रन की साझेदारी कर चुके हैं। 

गौरतलब है कि श्रीलंका ने तीसरे दिन 187 रन से आगे खेलना शुरू किया। मेंडिस ने 83 और धनंजय ने 104 रन से अपनी पारी को आगे बढ़ाया। मेंडिस ने अपने टेस्ट करियर का चौथा शतक लगाया, लेकिन वह अपने पहले दोहरे शतक से चूक गए। मेंडिस के टेस्ट करियर में यह उनका सर्वोच्च स्कोर है। मेंडिस का टेस्ट में इससे पहले 194 रन का सर्वोच्च स्कोर था। मेंडिस के अलावा धनजंय ने भी अपने टेस्ट करियर का चौथा शतक पूरा किया। धनंजय की भी 173 रन की शानदार पारी उनके करियर की सर्वोच्च पारी है। 

RELATED

धनंजय और मेंडिस के बीच दूसरे विकेट के लिए 308 रन की तिहरे शतकीय साझेदारी हुई। इसके अलावा मेंडिस और रोशन के बीच तीसरे विकेट के लिए 107 रन तथा रोशन और कप्तान चांडीमल के बीच चौथे विकेट के लिए अब तक 89 रन की अविजित साझेदारी हो चुकी है। श्रीलंका का दूसरा विकेट 308 के स्कोर पर और तीसरा विकेट 415 के स्कोर पर गिरा। मैच के तीसरे दिन बांग्लादेश की तरफ से मुस्ताफिजुर रहमान, मेहंदी हसन मिराज और तैजुल इस्लाम ने एक-एक विकेट लिए।
banvsl kusal mendis dhananjaya de silva bangladesh sri lanka  test match

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde spotted again in Sabyasachi kitchen
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में खाना बनाने के बाद अब इस किचन में खाना बनाते नजर आईं शिल्पा शिदे, देखिए PHOTOS

2 फरवरी 2018

Ghmoor Dance on ice of this girl going viral on internet
Bollywood

बर्फ पर लड़की ने कुछ इस तरह किया घूमर डांस, खुद दीपिका भी रह जाएंगी हैरान

2 फरवरी 2018

malyalam actress Sanusha Santosh explain her horrifying molestation experience in a running train
Bollywood

ट्रेन में एक्‍ट्रेस के साथ छेड़छाड़ के बाद का डरावना सच, होठों पर अंगुली फेर रहा था शख्स और फिर...

2 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari reveals about his character in film and Jaya Bachchan connection
Bollywood

खिलजी की बीवी ने खोला सबसे बड़ा राज, बताया इस तरह मिला 'पद्मावत' में मेहरुन्निसा का रोल

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma will celebrate her Valentines Day with Varun Dhawan not Virat Kohli
Bollywood

हसबैंड विराट के साथ वेलेन्टाइन-डे सेलिब्रेट नहीं करेंगी अनुष्का शर्मा, इस शख्स के साथ गुजारेंगी वक्त

2 फरवरी 2018

model suffered with wardrobe malfuntion vivienne westwood set her dress
Bollywood

रैंपवॉक करते हुए खिसकी मॉडल की ड्रेस, कैमरे में कैद हुआ 76 साल की महिला का अजब नजारा

2 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma goes scary in her film pari promo
Bollywood

विराट कोहली से शादी के बाद ये क्या हो गया अनुष्का शर्मा को, तस्वीर देखकर डर जाएंगे

2 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan girlfriend IULIA VANTUR got married in reality show
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया ने कर ली इस शादीशुदा एक्टर से शादी, दाढ़ी वाले मर्द की थी तलाश

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka sharma said what a guy for Hubby Virat kohli when he Scores Century At Durban!
Bollywood

विराट ने जड़ा शतक तो खुशी के मारे ये कर बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, सबके सामने बोली इतनी बड़ी बात

2 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in China
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: चीन में आमिर खान मचा रहे धूम, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को पछाड़ रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Harbhajan singh is captain of Punjab in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Cricket News

हरभजन सिंह को मिली ये अहम जिम्मेदारी, करना चाहेंगे टीम इंडिया में वापसी

टीम इंडिया के अनुभवी गेंदबाज स्टार ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह को विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी वन-डे टूर्नामेंट में पंजाब टीम का कप्तान बनाया गया।

2 फरवरी 2018

INDvSA: Rain threat looms over Durban ahead of 1st ODI
Cricket News

INDvSA: इस वजह से पहले वन-डे पर मंडरा सकता खतरा

1 फरवरी 2018

chahal comment on rohit sharma post ritika reply
Cricket News

रोहित की तस्वीर पर चहल ने किया कमेंट, ऋतिका ने दिया ऐसा करारा जवाब

1 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli injury on left knee in first odi against south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, कप्तान कोहली हुए चोटिल

1 फरवरी 2018

shubhman gill is new yuvraj singh of punjab says harbhajan singh
Cricket News

मिल गया टीम इंडिया को नया युवराज, यकीन नहीं तो यह रहा सबूत

31 जनवरी 2018

Under-19 World Cup due to rain cancelled match pakistan gets third position against Afghanistan
Cricket News

U-19 World cup: बारिश की भेंट चढ़ा मैच, पाकिस्तान को मिला तीसरा स्थान

1 फरवरी 2018

icc anti corruption Unit investigating a t20 match after players suicidal dismissals
Cricket News

मैच फिक्सिंग: अजीबो-गरीब तरीके से 46 रन पर लुढ़क गई यह टीम, ICC ने दिए जांच के आदेश

31 जनवरी 2018

Virat Kohli says Current U-19 team much more confident than 2008 lot
Cricket News

वन-डे से पहले कोहली ने की U-19 टीम की 'विराट' तारीफ, बोले-2008 की टीम से ज्यादा है आत्मविश्वास

1 फरवरी 2018

AB de Villiers out from first three odis against India
Cricket News

INDvSA: वन-डे सीरीज से पहले द. अफ्रीका को लगा बड़ा झटका, बाहर हुआ उनका 'ट्रंप कार्ड'

30 जनवरी 2018

indian premier league auction 2018 day one bengaluru live updates
Cricket News

IPL 2018 Auction: बेन स्टोक्स रहे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, राहुल-पांडे समेत इन पर हुई धनवर्षा

27 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.