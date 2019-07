एशेज के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का एलान, बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद में फंसे तीनों खिलाड़ियों की वापसी

National selector Trevor Hohns has just announced our 17-man squad for the @Qantas #Ashes Tour of the UK: Paine (c), Bancroft, Cummins, Harris, Hazlewood, Head, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Lyon, MMarsh, Neser, Pattinson, Siddle, Smith, Starc, Wade, Warner pic.twitter.com/xm0i0K9lW3