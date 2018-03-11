शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   amitabh bachchan mistake on congratulations to indian women cricket team

महिला क्रिकेट टीम को बधाई देने पर 'बिग बी' से हुई भूल, ट्विटर पर निकली फजीहत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 03:34 PM IST
amitabh bachchan mistake on congratulations to indian women cricket team
amitabh bachchan
बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लगातार एक्टिव रहते हैं। हाल ही में अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर भारत की महिला क्रिकेट टीम को बधाई देते हुए एक बड़ी गलती कर दी। 
दरअसल अमिताभ ने ट्विटर पर टीम इंडिया की जो तस्वीर साझा की है, उसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा, 'टी-20 और वन-डे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जीत दर्ज करने वाली टीम इंडिया को बहुत-बहुत शुभकमनाएं।' अमितभा भूल गए कि टीम इंडिया ने यह जीत ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ नहीं बल्कि द. अफ्रीका के खिलाफ हासिल की है।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

amitabh bachchan team india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anushka Sharma shared sunset pictures on social media while shooting Sui Dhaaga film
Bollywood

ढलते हुए सूरज के सामने बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, इंस्टाग्राम पर खोला इस वायरल तस्वीर का राज

11 मार्च 2018

Due To Boney Kapoors Financial Loss Sridevi Was Forced To Make Comeback In Films
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को मजबूरी में करनी पड़ी थी फिल्मों में वापसी, रिश्तेदार ने खोले कई राज

11 मार्च 2018

Sofiya Hayat lashes out on a man who offers 20 Lakh rupees to spend a night
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को 20 लाख में एक रात का ऑफर, बोलीं- '20 करोड़ देंगे तो भी नहीं जाऊंगी '

11 मार्च 2018

rani mukherji understand film hichki character through brad cohen
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म 'हिचकी' को लेकर खुलासा, इस शख्स पर बेस्ड है कहानी

11 मार्च 2018

Salman Khan Attends Friend Shweta Kaushik And Bob Sandvagene Wedding In Mumbai
Bollywood

यार की शादी में पहुंचे सलमान खान, बॉडी गार्ड्स ने पलभर के लिए भी नहीं छोड़ा अकेला

11 मार्च 2018

Viral Sensation Priya Prakash Reveals Her Crush Was In School
Bollywood

स्कूल में इस लड़के पर आ गया था प्रिया प्रकाश का दिल, इंटरव्यू में खोला राज़

11 मार्च 2018

hasin jahan mohammed shami here is 5 films on marriage trouble
Bollywood

शमी-हसीन जहां जैसे पति-पत्नी की बेवफाई जब बॉलीवुड में आई तो हिट हो गईं ये 5 फिल्में

11 मार्च 2018

Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film Churiyan Postpones Irrfan Khan And Deepika Padukone Starrer Mafia Film
Bollywood

इरफान की बीमारी से इतने मजबूर हुए विशाल भारद्वाज, अब बनाएंगे 'चूड़ियां'

11 मार्च 2018

Bajrangi Bhaijaan box office collection in China Day 9
Bollywood

भारत-पाकिस्तान पर बनी इस फिल्म ने चीन में गाड़े झंडे, कमाई का आंकड़ा 150 करोड़ के पार

11 मार्च 2018

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor pictures leak from Batti Gul Meter Chalu set
Bollywood

'बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू' के सेट से तस्वीरें हुई LEAK, शाहिद के बाद श्रद्धा का लुक आया सामने

11 मार्च 2018

Most Read

virat kohli's name found in gorakhpur voting list
Cricket News

गोरखपुर के इस गांव में दो दिन तक विराट कोहली को ढूंढते रहे अधिकारी, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

यह मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का गृह जनपद और पूर्व संसदीय क्षेत्र है।

11 मार्च 2018

PSL Shaheen Afridi takes five wickets against multan
Cricket News

VIDEO: पाकिस्तान के इस नन्हे अफरीदी ने किया कमाल, PSL में मचाया गदर

11 मार्च 2018

icc world cup qualifier rovman powell ton powers west indies to enter in super six
Cricket News

ICC WC Qualifier: इस खिलाड़ी ने जड़ा तूफानी शतक, सुपर सिक्स में पहुंची वेस्टइंडीज

11 मार्च 2018

dinesh karthik and kl rahul makes fun of hardik pandya and gets fitting reply
Cricket News

दिनेश कार्तिक और केएल राहुल ने मिलकर उड़ाया मजाक, हार्दिक पांड्या ने दिया करारा जवाब

10 मार्च 2018

south africa takes important lead against australia in second test
Cricket News

SAvAUS: एबी डीविलियर्स ने खेली आकर्षक पारी, दक्षिण अफ्रीका को मिली महत्वपूर्ण बढ़त

10 मार्च 2018

india vs bangladesh nidahas trophy t20i records tumble in second match
Cricket News

INDvBAN T20i: धवन-रैना बने रिकॉर्ड्स बुक की शान, कीर्तिमानों की लगी झड़ी

9 मार्च 2018

india vs bangladesh nidahas trophy second match colombo r premdasa stadium live updates
Cricket News

INDvBAN T20i: धवन के धमाके से जीती टीम इंडिया, बांग्लादेश पर लगाया जीत का 'छक्का'

8 मार्च 2018

kagiso rabada gets five wickets as australia all out for paltry 243 runs
Cricket News

SAvAUS: रबाडा ने किया ऑस्ट्रेलिया का 'कबाड़ा', इतने कम स्कोर पर समेटा

9 मार्च 2018

afghanistan qualification for icc world cup 2019 is under threat
Cricket News

ICC WC Qualifier: अफगानिस्तान की वर्ल्ड कप में एंट्री खतरे में पड़ी

9 मार्च 2018

Sony Network gets ecb rights for indian subcontinent
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के इंग्लैंड दौरे पर मुकाबले इस टीवी चैनल पर देख सकेंगे

6 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

superstar amitabh bachchan twitted and ask twitter i am not able to post
India News

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर से लगाई गुहार,कहा- इतना जुल्म मत करो

22 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan start following congress leader on social media platform twitter
India News

ट्विटर पर कांग्रेस नेताओं को फॉलो कर रहे हैं अमिताभ बच्चन, अटकलें तेज

22 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan writes poem post hospital visit
Halchal

बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह ने लीलावटी अस्पताल में यह रोमांचक कविता लिखी...

11 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan follow Congress on twitter, party says thank you
India News

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर कांग्रेस को किया फॉलो, पार्टी ने कहा धन्यवाद

10 फरवरी 2018

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu crazy for selfie with Amitabh Bachchan, fan of bollywood
India News

अमिताभ संग सेल्फी के लिए क्रेजी दिखे इजरायली PM, बॉलीवुड के निकले दीवाने

19 जनवरी 2018

Rajinikanth to Enter Politics: Subramanian Swamy to Amitabh Bachchan People Reaction on Twitter
India News

राजनीति में रजनीकांत: सुब्रमण्यम ने बताया अनपढ़, अमिताभ ने दी बधाई

31 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.