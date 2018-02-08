अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Aiden Markram appreciated Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

इन दो भारतीय गेंदबाजों के फैन हुए प्रोटियाज कप्तान, जमकर बांधे तारीफों के पुल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:29 PM IST
Aiden Markram appreciated Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra and Kuldeep
टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ खेली जा रही छह मैचों की वनडे सीरीज में भारत ने पहले तीन मैच जीत लिए हैं। इस सीरीज में अब तक टीम इंडिया ने बल्ले और गेंद से जबर्दस्त कमाल दिखाते हुए द. अफ्रीका को उसी की जमीन पर धूल चटाई है।

वहीं प्रोटियाज टीम के कप्तान ऐडन मार्करम ने टीम इंडिया के दो होनहार खिलाड़ियों की तारीफ में जमकर पुल बांधे हैं। स्पिन गेंदबाज युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव की स्पिन गेंदबाजी की प्रशंसा करते हुए मार्करम ने कहा, 'टीम इंडिया के पास दो ऐसे वर्ल्ड क्लास स्पिनर हैं, जिनके आगे अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाज पूरी तरह लड़खड़ा गए।
yuzvendra chahal kuldeep yadav aiden markram

