अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   ab de villiers back in south africa team for last three ODIs

'करो या मरो' वाले मुकाबले में हुई इस अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाज की वापसी, मारता है 360 डिग्री शॉट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:16 PM IST
ab de villiers back in south africa team for last three ODIs
एबी डीविलियर्स - फोटो : File
तीसरे टेस्ट के बाद से दक्षिण अफ्रीका लगातार अपने घर में टीम इंडिया के हाथों हार का स्वाद चखने को मजबूर रहा है। लेकिन इस बीच मेजबान टीम के लिए बड़ी राहत की बात यह है कि चौथे वन-डे में प्रोटियाज टीम के स्टार बल्लेबाज एबी डीविलियर्स वापसी कर रहे हैं। 

डीविलियर्स तीसरे टेस्ट के दौरान अपने अंगूठे को चोटिल कर बैठे थे, जिसके कारण उन्हें 6 वन-डे मैचों की सीरीज के पहले तीन मैचों में बाहर बैठना पड़ा। वन-डे में जिस तरह से अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाज हर मैच में फेल रहे हैं, ऐसे में उनके टीम में शामिल होने से प्रोटियाज को मजबूती मिलेगी। 

शनिवार को जोहानबर्ग में खेला जाने वाला चौथा वन-डे प्रोटियाज टीम के लिए 'करो या मरो' वाला है और ऐसे समय में उनकी वापसी ही मेजबान टीम के खुशखबरी है। बता दें कि पहले मैच के बाद से नियमित कप्तान फाफ डु प्लेसी और विकेटकीपर क्विंटन डी कॉक भी चोटिल होकर सीरीज से बाहर हो चुके हैं।   

RELATED

 
आगे पढ़ें

इतिहास रचने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया
ab de villiers ind v sa virat kohli

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new song Bom Diggy Diggy has been released
Bollywood

'बम डिगी डिगी' करता आया 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' का यह गाना, आप भी झूम उठेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Indra Nooyi appointed as its first independent female director by icc
Cricket News

PepsiCo की सीईओ इंदिरा नूई बनी ICC की पहली स्वतंत्र महिला निदेशक 

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने पेप्सिको की चेयरमैन और सीईओ इंदिरा नूई को आईसीसी बोर्ड की पहली स्वतंत्र महिला निदेशक के रूप में नियुक्त किया है।

9 फरवरी 2018

ICC says No evidence of corruption in 3rd Ashes Test
Cricket News

Ashes: ICC का बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- तीसरे टेस्ट में नहीं मिले करप्शन के कोई सबूत

9 फरवरी 2018

wasim akram played in t10 league dismisses shoaib malik
Cricket News

VIDEO: 'स्विंग के सुलतान' अकरम की गेंदबाजी में दिखी पुरानी धार, दिग्गज बल्लेबाज हुआ ढेर

8 फरवरी 2018

dhoni has become the 4th wicketkeeper in ODI history to effect 400 dismissals
Cricket News

INDvSA: धोनी ने कुलदीप की गेंद पर बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले चौथे विकेटकीपर बने

7 फरवरी 2018

australia beats england by 5 wickets in t20 tri series
Cricket News

AUSvENG: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड को 5 विकेट से हराया, मैक्सवेल ने जड़ा तूफानी शतक

7 फरवरी 2018

BCCI pay Rs 2.4 crore to Rahul Dravid as professional fees including other playesrs
Cricket News

BCCI ने राहुल द्रविड़ को किया मालामाल, उनके खाते में जमा की 2.43 करोड़ की राशि

7 फरवरी 2018

lasith malinga become bowling mentor for mumbai indians in ipl
Cricket News

IPL: मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए खुशखबरी, टीम में हुई इस घातक गेंदबाज की वापसी

7 फरवरी 2018

sri lanka vs bangladesh first test bowlers reign on first day of second test
Cricket News

BANvSL: पहले दिन गिरे 14 विकेट, श्रीलंका पूरी तरह रहा हावी

9 फरवरी 2018

ind v sa : Nothing to Worry About Rohit Sharma's Form says shikhar dhawan
Cricket News

INDvSA: रोहित के बचाव में उतरे धवन, कहा- हमारे पास है एक्स फैक्टर

7 फरवरी 2018

indian women cricket team beats south africa by 178 runs in second odi
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया ने किया कमाल, द. अफ्रीका में जीती वन-डे सीरीज

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

aiden markram appointed as a captain of south africa against india
Cricket News

फाफ डू प्लेसी की जगह यह खिलाड़ी बना द. अफ्रीका का कप्तान, अंडर-19 में संभाल चुका है टीम की कमान

4 फरवरी 2018

AB de Villiers out from first three odis against India
Cricket News

INDvSA: वन-डे सीरीज से पहले द. अफ्रीका को लगा बड़ा झटका, बाहर हुआ उनका 'ट्रंप कार्ड'

30 जनवरी 2018

kohli says the series is not between me and AB de Villiers
Cricket News

साउथ अफ्रीका पहुंचते ही कोहली ने डीविलियर्स को लेकर कही दिल छू लेने वाली बातें

31 दिसंबर 2017

South Africa have beaten Bangladesh by 20 runs in the 1st T20I in Bloemfontein
Cricket News

पहले टी-20 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने मेहमान बांग्लादेश को दी 20 रन से मात 

27 अक्टूबर 2017

Virat Kohli Fastest to 2000 ODI runs as a captain in ODI cricket
Cricket News

विराट ने तोड़ा एबी डिविलियर्स का एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड

28 सितंबर 2017

South Africa player faf du Plessis named as a captain in all three formats
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तीनों फॉर्मेट का कप्तान बना यह बल्लेबाज

12 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.