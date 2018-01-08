Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   City & states ›   swing and food stall will not look at taj mahotsav

ताज महोत्सव देखने जा रहे हैं तो पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर

ताज महोत्सव देखने जा रहे हैं तो पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 06:13 PM IST
swing and food stall will not look at taj mahotsav
ताज महल - फोटो : ANI
26वें ताज महोत्सव की तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं। लेकिन, इस बार भी दर्शकों को प्रदर्शनी और झूलों का आनंद लेने के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना होगा। मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग के निर्माण कार्य की वजह से इस बार भी यहां झूले और फूड स्टॉल नहीं लग पाएंगे।

RELATED

18 से 27 फरवरी के बीच शिल्पग्राम में ताज महोत्सव का आयोजन होना है। पूर्व में शिल्पग्राम परिसर में ही शिल्पी स्टॉल, फूड स्टॉल और झूले आदि लगते थे। पर, पिछले साल शिल्पग्राम पार्किंग के हिस्से में मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग का काम शुरू होने के कारण झूले और फूड स्टॉल यहां से हटा दिए गए।

यह शिल्पग्राम के सामने होटल लीला की जमीन पर लगाए गए। कुछ विवादों के चलते मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग का काम पिछले कई महीनों से रुका हुआ है। इसकी वजह से यह निर्माण कार्य इस साल भी पूरा नहीं हो पाया है।

ऐसी स्थिति में इस बार भी झूले और फूड स्टॉल शिल्पग्राम के सामने खाली पड़ी जमीन पर ही लगेंगे। इससे दर्शकों को इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ सकता है। उपनिदेशक पर्यटन दिनेश कुमार का कहना है कि पूर्व की भांति व्यवस्थाओं को अंजाम दिया जाएगा।
taj mahotsav food stall multi lavel parking swing
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

training footage of bhumi pednekar her next movie Son Chiraiya
Bollywood

Exclusive: अक्षय कुमार की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी ने उठाई बंदूक और अब चुन-चुनकर मारेगी

8 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 these 5 reasons why shilpa shinde is not winner
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा शिंदे के Winner बनने के चांस क्यों हो रहे हैं कम, जानिए 5 कारण

8 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 press conference for contestants
Television

Bigg Boss 11: पत्रकारों ने पूछे ऐसे सवाल रो पड़ी शिल्पा शिंदे, हिना ने दिया करारा जवाब

8 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh parents gifted deepika padukone on her birthday
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा, इस एक्टर के घरवालों ने दीपिका पादुकोण को माना बहू, दिए महंगे गिफ्ट्स

8 जनवरी 2018

fearless nadia birthday google doodle remember
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को कहते थे 'हंटरवाली', Google ने Doodle बनाकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

8 जनवरी 2018

film aiyaary release date changed beacause of padmavati release
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' से घबराए दूसरे फिल्ममेकर्स, 'अय्यारी' की रिलीज डेट में होगा बदलाव

8 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 8th january to 14th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 8 से 14 जनवरी: 7 राशियों को होगा धन लाभ, 5 कोे होगा नुकसान

8 जनवरी 2018

bipasha basu celebrate her 39th birthday with karan singh grover
Bollywood

बिपाशा ने ऐसे मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन, लजीज पकवान देखकर मुंह में आ जाएगा पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 salman khan invite rani mukerji his upcoming film hichki
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मंच पर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं रानी, सलमान के जवाब पर हुई शर्म से पानी-पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

new actors debut in bollywood 2018
Bollywood

स्टार किड्स के नाम रहेगा साल 2018, जानिए कौन-कौन से चेहरे करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

7 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav elder sister Gangotri Devi died on Sunday
Bihar

बिहारः लालू को सजा मिलते ही बहन को लगा गहरा सदमा, मौत 

राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव को बहुचर्चित चारा घोटाला मामले में रांची की विशेष सीबीआई अदालत से शनिवार को साढ़े तीन साल की सजा के ऐलान के बाद रविवार को उनकी बड़ी बहन गंगोत्री देवी का निधन हो गया। 

7 जनवरी 2018

encounter between security forces and militantat at chadora district budgam jammu kashmir
Jammu

J&K: बडगाम में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 1 आतंकी ढेर

8 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

cat 2017 result announced today
Lucknow

CAT-2017 का रिजल्ट जारी, 20 अभ्यर्थियों ने हासिल किए 100 परसेंटाइल

8 जनवरी 2018

8 bogies of goods train derailed in barabanki lucknow
Lucknow

पटरी से उतरे मालगाड़ी के आठ डिब्बे, एक दर्जन से ज्यादा ट्रेन हुई लेट

8 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

plot acquired by illegal owner in Lucknow gomtinagar
Lucknow

अवैध कब्जा हटाने गई एलडीए टीम, कब्जेदारों ने लगा दी आग

8 जनवरी 2018

ED files supplementary charge sheet against lalu yadav and misa bharti in money laundering case
Bihar

नए केस में फंसे लालू, ED ने 8000 करोड़ के फर्जीवाड़े पर दाखिल की चार्जशीट

6 जनवरी 2018

CCTV cameras will be installed at two thousand major locations in up
Lucknow

यूपी के प्रमुख स्थानों पर लगेंगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे, अखिलेश सरकार के दौरान जियो के साथ हुआ था समझौता

8 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: lalu yadav complaints for feeling cold in jail then judge says play tabla
Jharkhand

लालू की शिकायत जेल में ठंड लगती है, जज की सलाह- तबला बजाइए

5 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बेटी से शादी का सपना देखने वाले शख्स का किया ये हाल

सचिन तेंदुलकर की बेटी सारा को अगवा करने की धमकी देने वाले आरोपी को पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्व मिदनापुर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आरोपी पर कई महीनों से सचिन की बेटी के साथ कथित तौर पर छेड़छाड़ और परेशान करने के आरोप हैं।

8 जनवरी 2018

Woman alleges man of repeatedly raping, blackmailing her for 1year in rampur 3:10

एक साल से महिला को बना रहा है हवस का शिकार, वीडियो बनाकर करता था ब्लैकमेल

7 जनवरी 2018

Indian Astrology Forecast 2018 for kumbh Rashi as per Moon Sign, Astrology 3:04

कुंभ राशि वालों के लिए साल 2018 की ये है भविष्यवाणी

8 जनवरी 2018

government approved construction of bunkers at loc and ib due to Pakistan ceasefire violation 3:01

अब पाकिस्तान की गोलीबारी होगी फेल, LoC पर रहने वाले हुए खुश

8 जनवरी 2018

UNKNOWN AND INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT ALLAUDIN KHILJI 3:50

पद्मावती की नई रिलीज डेट सामने आते ही खिलजी के इस शौक की नए सिरे से शुरू हुई पड़ताल

5 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

taj mahotsav theme contest winner is nidhi
Agra

आगरा की निधि बनीं कांटेस्ट की विनर, उनकी बताई थीम पर होगा ताज महोत्सव

20 दिसंबर 2017

audition for taj mahotsav in agra
Agra

हुनरमंदों के लिए तैयार है ताज महोत्सव का मंच, 29 से यहां होंगे ऑडिशन

14 दिसंबर 2017

taj mahotsav
Agra

फूलों की महक ने खिलाए मन

22 फरवरी 2016

taj mahotsav
Agra

संस्कृति के सतरंगी उत्सव का आगाज

19 फरवरी 2016

braj cultur shows in queen marry library
Agra

क्वीन मैरी लाइब्रेरी में दिखेगी ब्रज की संस्कृति

18 फरवरी 2016

shilp and music shows in taj mahotsav
Agra

ताज महोत्सव में दिखेगा शिल्प और संगीत का संगम

17 फरवरी 2016

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.