छत्तीसगढ़ः नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ बड़ा अभियान, दो सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नारायणपुर Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Wed, 24 Feb 2021 04:18 PM IST
नक्सलियों के खिलाफ अभियान(सांकेतिक चित्र)
नक्सलियों के खिलाफ अभियान(सांकेतिक चित्र) - फोटो : Social Media
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर जिले में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ अलग-अलग कार्रवाई में दो सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार एक जवान आईईडी विस्फोट होने से घायल हो गया जबकि एक  मुठभेड़ के दौरान घायल हो गया।
