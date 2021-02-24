छत्तीसगढ़ः नारायणपुर में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ बड़ा अभियान, दो सुरक्षाकर्मी घायल

Chhattisgarh: Two security personnel injured in separate actions with Naxals in Narayanpur district; one injured in IED blast, while another incident involves an exchange of fire. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021
