छत्तीसगढ़: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से साथ चंद्रयान-2 की लाइव लैंडिंग देखेंगी श्रीजल चंद्राकर

Mahasamund: Shrijal Chandrakar,Class 9th student from Belsondha, has been selected to watch the live landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Modi at ISRO centre in Bengaluru on Sept 7. Shrijal says,"I thank my school for guiding me for the ISRO quiz on its space programme".#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/mk5nj4fV2E