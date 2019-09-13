शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Security forces recovered 20 kg improvised explosive device which they later diffused

छत्तीसगढ़: सुरक्षाबलों ने 20 किलो के आईईडी को किया डिफ्यूज, टला बड़ा हादसा

Sneha BaluniSneha Baluni Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 01:40 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pexels.com
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा जिले में सुरक्षाबलों ने एक बड़े हादसे को होने से रोक लिया। सुरक्षाबलों को चिंतागुफा पुलिस स्टेशन की सीमा के अंतर्गत तिमेलवाड़ा में एक 20 किलो का इम्प्रोलाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस (आईईडी) मिला। जिसे उन्होंने समय रहते डिफ्यूज कर लिया।
विज्ञापन

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति, 13 सितम्बर - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

काबुल के शाहिद स्कवायर में आईईडी धमाका, तीन लोग घायल

9 सितंबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ करन नगर मुठभेड़
India News

CRPF के नौ जांबाजों की कहानी, जिन्होंने आतंकियों को चटाई थी धूल, राष्ट्रपति करेंगे सम्मानित

14 अगस्त 2019

आईडी ब्लास्ट में क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ सेना का वाहन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आईईडी ब्लास्ट, सेना के बस्तर बंद वाहन को बनाया निशाना

2 अगस्त 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
नक्सली (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों द्वारा किए गए आईईडी विस्फोट में सीआरपीएफ का एक जवान शहीद

31 जुलाई 2019

बम निरोधक दस्ता
Jammu

आईईडी निष्क्रिय करने के लिए अब जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस करेगी रिमोट मशीन का इस्तेमाल

27 जुलाई 2019

handcuff
Delhi NCR

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आईईडी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

13 जुलाई 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
security forces ied diffused
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rakesh sharma
Bollywood

KBC 11: अब्दुल कलाम के साथ काम करती थीं ये कंटेस्टेंट, इस वजह से लिया शादी ना करने का फैसला

13 सितंबर 2019

Chahat Khanna
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस ने #MeToo मूवमेंट को बताया फैशन ट्रेंड, बॉलीवुड में कास्टिंग काउच पर कई खुलासे

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Mahima Chaudhry
Bollywood

महिमा चौधरी को छोड़ इस खिलाड़ी ने संजय दत्त की दूसरी बीवी से रचाई थी शादी, नहीं चल सका रिश्ता

13 सितंबर 2019

Yudh Abhyas
World

युद्ध अभ्यास 2019: अमेरिका में दिखा भारतीय सेना का पराक्रम, गवाह हैं तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda
Bollywood

सारागढ़ी के वीरों को अक्षय और रणदीप हुड्डा ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, 21 जवान 10 हजार पर पड़े थे भारी

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विक्रम लैंडर
Education

Chandrayaan 2: क्यों बिगड़ी 'विक्रम' की लैंडिंग, ISRO वैज्ञानिक ने बताए ये बड़े कारण

13 सितंबर 2019

नासा विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश कर रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान-2: विक्रम से संपर्क में इसरो को मिला नासा का साथ, साझा करेगा लैंडिंग की तस्वीरें

13 सितंबर 2019

गंदी कार का भी होगा चालान
Delhi NCR

नए ट्रैफिक नियमः कार का शीशा गंदा या टूटा होने पर भी कट सकता है भारी चालान

13 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान की संसद में इमरान खान के खिलाफ नारे लगाए गए
World

पाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे 'गो नियाजी' के नारे, सत्ता और विपक्ष के बीच जमकर चले घूंसे

13 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाक ने मानी मुजाहिद्दीन को प्रशिक्षण देने की बात, इमरान बोले- सात लाख करोड़ किए खर्च

13 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एयर इंडिया
Chhattisgarh

फ्लाइट छूटने से कांग्रेस विधायक को आया गुस्सा, एयर इंडिया स्टाफ के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया

छत्तीसगढ़ के महासमुद विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस विधायक विनोद चंद्राकर पर एयर इंडिया की स्टाफ के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने का आरोप लगा है। घटना सात अगस्त को रायपुर एयरपोर्ट की है।

11 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kawasi Lakhma
Chhattisgarh

मंत्री के विवादित बयान का वीडियो वायरल, कहा- बड़ा नेता बनना है तो डीएम-एसपी का कॉलर पकड़ो

10 सितंबर 2019

Amarjeet Bhagat
Chhattisgarh

दूसरों के काम की वाहवाही लूटी, चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च कराने गए मोदी फेल हो गए: मंत्री

9 सितंबर 2019

नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः बीजापुर जिले में पुलिस ने पांच नक्सलियों को किया गिरफ्तार

10 सितंबर 2019

धमतरी बस हादसा
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: धमतरी में नेशनल हाईवे पर पेड़ से टकराई तेज रफ्तार बस, सात यात्री घायल

10 सितंबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने लोगों को दिया तोहफा, उद्योगों की स्थापना के लिए देंगे रियायत

7 सितंबर 2019

अमित जोगी
Chhattisgarh

फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र मामले को लेकर पूर्व सीएम अजित जोगी के बेटे को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

3 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छह वर्षीय छात्रा से 10 साल के छात्रों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, जानकारी न देने पर प्रिंसिपल गिरफ्तार

31 अगस्त 2019

श्रीजल चंद्राकर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से साथ चंद्रयान-2 की लाइव लैंडिंग देखेंगी श्रीजल चंद्राकर

1 सितंबर 2019

वकील हनुमान प्रसाद अग्रवाल
Chhattisgarh

वकील ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल किया शपथपत्र, कहा- सभी अग्रवाल राम के वंशज

23 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली के एक इवेंट में विराट कोहली हुए इमोश्नल तो अनुष्का शर्मा ने कुछ ऐसे संभाला, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

इन दिनों भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली का अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब देखा जा रहा है। हाल में ये कपल एक इवेंट में शामिल हुआ।

13 सितंबर 2019

पुणे 1:36

जब पुणे में एंबुलेंस की आवाज सुनकर सड़क से हट गए गणपति भक्त

13 सितंबर 2019

इंडियन आर्मी 1:04

सावधान पाकिस्तान, भारत-अमेरिका के सैनिक 'युद्ध की तैयारी' में एक साथ

13 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:02

कागजात पूरे होने पर भी कटेगा चालान, जानिए क्या है अनुच्छेद-117

13 सितंबर 2019

ट्रैफिक चालान 1:44

कार का शीशा गंदा या टूटा होने पर भी कट सकता है भारी चालान, जुर्माने से बचने के लिए बरतें ये सावधानी

13 सितंबर 2019

Related

Ajit Jogi
Chhattisgarh

आदिवासी नहीं हैं अजित जोगी, कमेटी ने किया दावा खारिज, बढ़ सकती है मुश्किलें

28 अगस्त 2019

वेट्टी राम
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: भाई है पुलिसवाला तो बहन है नक्सली, आमना-सामने होने पर चलाते हैं गोलियां

8 अगस्त 2019

नक्सली (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: अबूझमाड़ के जंगलों में सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराए पांच नक्सली, मुठभेड़ में दो जवान घायल

24 अगस्त 2019

अजीत जोगी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: ठगी और धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में पूर्व सीएम अजीत जोगी का बेटा गिरफ्तार

30 अगस्त 2019

भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में ओबीसी को अब 27 फीसदी और एससी को 13 फीसदी आरक्षण

15 अगस्त 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के एक स्कूल में महिला से अभद्रता
Chhattisgarh

छात्रावास अधीक्षिका के पति ने महिला सफाईकर्मी को नवजात बच्ची के साथ घसीटा, वीडियो वायरल

20 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited