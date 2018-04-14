शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   PM narendra Modi launch Ayushman Bharat from Chhattisgarh Bijapur

VIDEO: जानिए आखिर क्यों प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने बुजुर्ग आदिवासी महिला को पहनाई चप्पल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 03:41 PM IST
PM narendra Modi launch Ayushman Bharat from Chhattisgarh Bijapur
आंबेडकर जयंती के मौके पर शनिवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में आयुष्मान भारत योजना की शुरूआत से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक बुजुर्ग आदिवासी महिला को चप्पल दी। यही नहीं उन्होंने इस दौरान बुजुर्ग महिला को चप्पल भी पहनाई।
दरअसल चरण-पादुका योजना के तहत पीएम ने महिला को चप्पलों का जोड़ा दिया। इस योजना का लक्ष्य तेंदूपत्ता जमा करने वालों को चप्पलें उपलब्ध कराना है।

इस मौके पर केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जेपी नड्डा और राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह भी मौजूद थे। बता दें कि इस आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत गरीब परिवार के लोगों पांच लाख रुपए तक की इलाज की मुफ्त सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। 

इस दौरान पीएम ने कहा 'विकास की दौड़ में पीछे छूट गए और पीछे छोड़ दिए गए समुदायों में आज जो चेतना जागी है, वो चेतना बाबा साहब की ही देन है। एक गरीब मां का बेटा, पिछड़े समाज से आने वाला आपका ये भाई अगर आज देश का प्रधानमंत्री है, तो ये भी बाबा साहेब की ही देन है।'

बताया क्यों चुना बीजापुर
बीजापुर को आज के इस खास दिन के लिए चुनने पर पीएम ने कहा 'मैं आज इसलिए आया हूं, ताकि आपको बता सकूं, कि जिनके नाम के साथ पिछड़ा जिला होने का लेबल लगा दिया गया है, उनमें अब नए सिरे से, नई सोच के साथ बड़े पैमाने पर काम होने जा रहा है। बचपन में मेरे स्कूल में टीचर कमजोर बच्चों पर विशेष ध्याने देते थे ऐसे ही इन पिछले जिलों पर भी अलग से ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।' 
देखिए वीडियो:-
 

 
pm modi chhattisgarh bijapur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

बेटी को सीने में छिपाकर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं सनी लियोनी, पढ़कर भावुक हो जाएंगे आप

14 अप्रैल 2018

Medicine
Weird Stories

दवाओं पर क्यों लिखा जाता है Rx, इस खतरनाक संकेत की जान लें असली वजह

14 अप्रैल 2018

snake
Weird Stories

कोबरा सांप का ये रूप देखकर दुनिया रह गई दंग, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

14 अप्रैल 2018

KATRINA KAIF
Bollywood

शाहरुख-आमिर की फिल्म से छूटते ही परिवार के पास पहुंचीं कटरीना, वजह भी जान लें

14 अप्रैल 2018

पैपोन
Bollywood

नाबालिग को Kiss करने की सजा अभी तक भुगत रहे सिंगर पापोन, जानें अब क्या हो गया

14 अप्रैल 2018

Nakul Mehta
Television

TV के फेमस एक्टर ने पोस्ट की ऐसी तस्वीर, यूजर्स ने उठाए परवरिश पर सवाल

14 अप्रैल 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका के बाल्ड लुक से फैंस रह गए थे हैरान, CWG में गोल्ड जीतने वाली इस खिलाड़ी का निभाया था रोल

14 अप्रैल 2018

Deepika Padukone,
Bollywood

अनुष्का और प्रियंका के बाद अब दीपिका भी करना चाहती हैं ये काम, जल्द ही शेयर करेंगी गुड न्यूज

14 अप्रैल 2018

Bigg Boss
Television

Bigg Boss के 3 महीने बाद घरवालों के इतने बदल गए रिश्ते, सच जानकर नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन

14 अप्रैल 2018

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर की एक गलती पड़ी भारी, सारा ने इस तरह छीनी बड़े बजट की फिल्म

14 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

स्वर्ण पदक विजेता पूनम यादव
Varanasi

CWG 2018: बनारस में गोल्ड मेडल विजेता पूनम यादव पर हमला, मचा हड़कंप

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पूनम यादव पर शनिवार को कुछ लोगों ने हमला कर दिया।

14 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati
Lucknow

दलितों के प्रति पीएम मोदी की नियत साफ नहीं, ST-SC ACT पर अध्यादेश लाए सरकार: मायावती

14 अप्रैल 2018

आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा का माल्यार्पण करते सीएम योगी।
Lucknow

आंबेडकर महासभा ने सीएम योगी को दलित सम्मान से नवाजा

14 अप्रैल 2018

पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा
Chandigarh

मशहूर पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा को अज्ञात शख्स ने मारी गोली, हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती

14 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

काले धन को सफेद करने का बड़ा मामला उजागर, नोटबंदी में खरीदा 54 किलो सोना

14 अप्रैल 2018

allahabad highcourt said, candidates above 40 years are eligible for LT grade teachers
Lucknow

टीजीटी पास लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर, आवेदन करने के लिए इन्हें मिली छूट

14 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: रफ्तार से आ रही ट्रेन के डिब्बे में घुसी रेल की पटरी, एक की मौत, कई घायल

14 अप्रैल 2018

lal singh
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः इस्तीफा देने के बाद कश्मीरी पत्रकारों पर लाल हुए भाजपा मंत्री

14 अप्रैल 2018

आयुष्मान भारत योजना कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी।
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में पीएम मोदी ने शहीदों को किया नमन, लॉन्च की आयुष्मान भारत योजना

14 अप्रैल 2018

अखिलेश यादव

दलितों और महिलाओं के मुद्दे पर अखिलेश का पीएम और सीएम पर वार

14 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

PM मोदी दी देश को ‘आयुष्मान योजना’ की सौगात, ऐसे मिलेगा आपको फायदा

नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में केंद्र की महत्वाकांक्षी ‘आयुष्मान भारत’ योजना के तहत पहले हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर का उद्धाटन किया। इस स्कीम की शुरुआत के साथ ही देश के करोड़ों गरीबों का सपना साकार दिया।

14 अप्रैल 2018

एमएलए 0:36

“लाठी-गोली चलानी पड़ी तो चलाएंगे, लेकिन भाजपा को भगाएंगे”

11 अप्रैल 2018

PM MODI 1:16

VIDEO: पीएम मोदी पर की आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, युवक का हुआ ये हाल

11 अप्रैल 2018

लड़ाई 1:24

VIDEO: हेड कांस्टेबल मांग रहा था हथियार, एसआई ने किया डंडे से वार

22 मार्च 2018

जया 1:25

पद्मावत के खिलजी में जयाप्रदा को नजर आए आजम खान, देखिए कैसे कसा तंज

10 मार्च 2018

Recommended

पीएम मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना , कहा- दलितों-पिछड़ों के हक से समझौता नहीं

14 अप्रैल 2018

pm modi
India News

अगले हफ्ते ब्रिटेन दौरे पर जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, तकनीक, शिक्षा और व्यापार पर होगा जोर

14 अप्रैल 2018

रविशंकर प्रसाद ने की घोषणा
National

मायावती ने एससी-एसटी एक्ट किया कमजोर, पीएम मोदी ने दी मजबूती : रविशंकर

14 अप्रैल 2018

Vladimir Putin talks with PM Modi after attack syria chemical attack
India News

जानिए आखिर क्यों सीरिया में रासायनिक हमले के बाद पुतिन को आई 'दोस्त' मोदी की याद

13 अप्रैल 2018

sex education
India News

अब स्कूली पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल होगी सेक्स एजुकेशन, पीएम मोदी ने दी हरी झंडी

13 अप्रैल 2018

अन्य नेताओं के साथ मंत्री डॉ. सत्यपाल सिंह
Meerut

उन्नाव रेप केस: भाजपा विधायक को लेकर मंत्री ने दिया ये बयान

13 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.