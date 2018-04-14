#WATCH PM Modi presented a pair of slippers to a tribal woman under the Charan-Paduka (footwear) Scheme. The scheme aims to provide footwear to Tendu leaves (tendupatta) collectors to facilitate smooth movement in the forest area pic.twitter.com/foExDYehoH— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पूनम यादव पर शनिवार को कुछ लोगों ने हमला कर दिया।
14 अप्रैल 2018