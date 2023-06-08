Notifications

Hindi News ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Korba News ›   sudden fire broke out in camper vehicle parked on roadside near Deepka bus stand

Korba: सड़क किनारे अचानक कैंपर में लगी आग, धूप की तपिश में धू-धू कर जलती रही; ड्राइवर बेखबर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोरबा Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Thu, 08 Jun 2023 03:04 PM IST
सार

दीपका बस स्टैंड के पास सड़क किनारे खड़े कैंपर गाड़ी में अचानक आग लग गई। कैंपर में आग शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण बताई जा रही है। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया। 

sudden fire broke out in camper vehicle parked on roadside near Deepka bus stand
कैंपर में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कोरबा जिले के दीपका बस स्टैंड पर खड़ा कैंपर वाहन आग की चपेट में आ गया। वाहन निजी कंपनी में परिवहन कार्य में लगा था। कैंपर वाहन में आग लगने का कारण शार्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है। दमकल विभाग के पहुंचने से पहले कैंपर वाहन को ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचा है।



दोपहर 12 बजे लगभग बस स्टैंड के पास सड़क किनारे एक कैंपर वहां आकर खड़ा हो गया था। चालक वहां वाहन खड़ा करने के बाद किसी काम से दुकान की ओर चले गया। जहां कुछ देर बाद देखा कि अचानक वाहन में आग लग गई। जहां राहगीरों की भीड़ एकत्रित हो गई। 


इसकी सूचना दमकल विभाग को भी दी गई। लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों ने दमकल वाहन के आने से पहले ही कैंपर वाहन पर लगी आग पर काबू पाया। बता जा रहा है कि अगर समय रहते चालक वाहन वहां होता तो इतना नुकसान नहीं होता। फिलहाल, इसकी सूचना दीपका थाना पुलिस को नहीं दी गई है।

