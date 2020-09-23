शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Khanda Dam burst in Korea district making flood like situation

ज्यादा पानी के चलते ध्वस्त हुआ खांडा बांध, कोरिया जिले में बाढ़ जैसे हालात, फसलें बर्बाद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोरिया (छत्तीसगढ़) Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 10:31 PM IST
ज्यादा पानी के चलते टूटा खांडा बांध
ज्यादा पानी के चलते टूटा खांडा बांध - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरिया जिले में स्थित खांडा बांध अधिक पानी के चलते टूट गया। इस वजह से आस-पास के गांवों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात बन गए। जानकारी के अनुसार इस घटनवा की वजह से कई किसानों की फसल चौपट हो गई है। 
एक स्थानीय किसान ने बताया कि पहले सरकारी इंजीनियर सर्वे करने आए थे। हमने उन्हें बांध की स्थिति के बारे में बताया था लेकिन कुछ किया नहीं गया। मेरी पूरी फसल बर्बाद हो गई है। मुझे मुआवजा कैसे दिया जाएगा।
khanda dam korea chhattisgarh khanda dam bursts

