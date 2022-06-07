Crackdown on Naxalites: छत्तीसगढ़ के जंगल में कोबरा को मिले दो आईईडी, ऐसे किया गया खात्मा

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों पर तेजी से काबू पाया जा रहा है। नक्सलियों के हथियारों व गोलाबारूद को भी लगातार जब्त कर नष्ट किया जा रहा है। हाल ही में एलमागुंडा और मिनपा के जंगल में सीआरपीएफ की कोबरा 206 बटालियन के जवानों को दो आईईडी मिले थे।

