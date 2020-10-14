शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: Security Forces raided A Naxals camp and destroyed in Dantewada Bijapur inter district border

छत्तीसगढ़: दंतेवाड़ा में सुरक्षाबलों ने नक्सलियों के एक शिविर पर मारा छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दंतेवाड़ा Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 12:13 AM IST
सुरक्षाबलों ने जंगल में नक्सलियों के एक शिविर पर छापा मारा
सुरक्षाबलों ने जंगल में नक्सलियों के एक शिविर पर छापा मारा - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा-बीजापुर की जिला सीमा के पास एक कामयाबी हाथ लगी, सुरक्षाबलों ने जंगल में नक्सलियों के एक शिविर पर छापा और उसे नष्ट कर दिया। मौके से एक बंदूक और जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं।
city & states chhattisgarh security forces naxals naxals camp dantewada news chhattisgarh news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

