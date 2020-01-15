शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh : Police arrested Bangladeshi national who was staying in India without valid documents

छत्तीसगढ़ : अवैध रूप से रह रहा बांग्लादेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 03:51 AM IST
गिरफ्तार किया गया अवैध बांग्लादेशी नागरिक
गिरफ्तार किया गया अवैध बांग्लादेशी नागरिक - फोटो : एएनआई
छत्तीसगढ़ में पंडरिया पुलिस ने मंगलवार को एक बांग्लादेशी नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया। यह व्यक्ति बिना किसी वैध दस्तावेज के भारत में रह रहा था। एसपी लाल उमेद सिंह ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए व्यक्ति की पहचान खुर्शीद शेख के तौर पर हुई है और उसे न्यायित हिरासत में भेजा गया है। विदेशी कानून के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 
