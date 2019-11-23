शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh One Naxal killed in encounter with District Reserve Guard in Muler Sukma

छत्तीसगढ़: सुकमा में डीआरजी जवानों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक नक्सली ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 01:35 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा जिले में डीआरजी जवानों और नक्सलियों के बीच आज सुबह मुठभेड़ हुई। मुठभेड़ के दौरान जवानों ने एक नक्सली को मार गिराया, जबकि अन्य नक्सली भाग गए। मारे गए नक्सली के पास से एक देशी पिस्तौल, एक आईईडी और अन्य विस्फोटक बरामद किए गए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
 

 
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: प्रेशर बम की चपेट में आने के दो अलग-अलग मामलों में सीआरपीएफ जवान समेत तीन लोग घायल

22 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नक्सलियों ने सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर उड़ाया ड्रोन, केंद्रीय कमान का आदेश- देखते ही मार गिराएं 

17 नवंबर 2019

नक्सलियों का आत्मसमर्पण
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: बीजापुर जिले में सात इनामी नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण

16 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : सुरक्षा बलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में एक नक्सली ढेर

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पुलिस कैंप के विरोध में ग्रामीण, एसपी ने कहा- नक्सलियों के इशारे पर प्रदर्शन

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में सुरक्षाबलों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, नौ नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण

11 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
sukma naxal attack छत्तीसगढ़
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

महाराष्ट्र में बहुमत साबित करना आसान नहीं होगा
India News

पवार का दावा: संख्या बल हमारे पास.. सरकार बनाएंगे, उद्धव बोले- लोकतंत्र के नाम पर खेल

23 नवंबर 2019

Ashoke Pandit, Devendra and Anubhav
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र में देवेंद्र फडणवीस के मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही बॉलीवुड ने किया ट्वीट, देखें किसने क्या कहा

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Maharashtra CM Chair
India News

शिवसेना-कांग्रेस और एनसीपी को भनक तक नहीं लगी और भाजपा ले उड़ी सीएम की कुर्सी

23 नवंबर 2019

meme
Delhi NCR

महाराष्ट्र उलटफेरः वायरल हो रहे मीम्स, यूजर बोले- कहीं भी सरकार बनानी हो शाह से करें संपर्क

23 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-अजित पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा सियासी उलटफेर, फडणवीस फिर बने मुख्यमंत्री, अजित पवार डिप्टी सीएम

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ajit pawar
India News

कौन हैं एनसीपी के अजित पवार, जो बने महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री

23 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: दोबारा मुख्यमंत्री बने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को किताबें लिखने का भी शौक

23 नवंबर 2019

Raza Murad
Bollywood

जीनत अमान के साथ इस सीन को करने में फूल गए थे रजा मुराद के हाथ पैर, छूने से भी कर दिया था इंकार

23 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले बिग बॉस से बाहर हुए खेसारीलाल यादव, इस वजह से होना पड़ा बेघर

23 नवंबर 2019

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Television

तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के फैंस को लगा बड़ा झटका, इस एक्ट्रेस ने शो को कहा अलविदा

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: विधानसभा सत्र शुरू होने से पहले बजेगा राज्य का आधिकारिक गीत, कैबिनेट की मंजूरी

छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि विधानसभा के प्रत्येक सत्र के शुरू होने से पहले, राष्ट्रीय गीत वंदे मातरम के बाद राज्य का आधिकारिक गीत भी गाया जाएगा।

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सड़क हादसा
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: बेमेतरा जिले में कार के झील में गिरने से आठ लोगों की मौत

21 नवंबर 2019

लौह अयस्क खदान (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

20 साल और लौह अयस्क का खनन करेगी एनएमडीसी, छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने पट्टे विस्तार का दिया आश्वासन

20 नवंबर 2019

Court order
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: चार साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के जुर्म में बुजुर्ग को 20 साल कैद

19 नवंबर 2019

नक्सलियों की तलाश में गश्त करते सीआरपीएफ के जवान (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: दंतेवाड़ा में दो नक्सली पकड़े गए, धमाके के लिए लगाया गया टिफिन बम जब्त

18 नवंबर 2019

जिप रोप से गिरी बच्ची
Chhattisgarh

स्कूल में एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स में भाग ले रही बच्ची 30 फीट की ऊंचाई से गिरी, आईसीयू में भर्ती

15 नवंबर 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम बघेल बोले- संघ की वेशभूषा और वाद्ययंत्र भारतीय नहीं है

15 नवंबर 2019

रमन सिंह-भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Bye-Election result: कांग्रेस ने बचाया अपना गढ़, चित्रकोट में भाजपा के लच्छुराम हारे

24 अक्टूबर 2019

गेसराम चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

अयोध्या: कारसेवा के दौरान पेट में लगी थी गोली, आज भीख मांगकर कर गुजार रहे जिंदगी

11 नवंबर 2019

भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

छत्तीसगढ़: भूपेश बघेल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली राहत, सीडी कांड की सुनवाई पर लगी रोक

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र : 'शिवसेना-एनसीपी ही बनाएगी सरकार', उद्धव ठाकरे के सामने शरद पवार का बड़ा बयान

महाराष्ट्र में पासा पलटने के बाद शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे ने साझा प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए अजित पवार और भाजपा पर निशाना साधा। एक तरफ शरद पवार अजित पवार पर एक्शन लेने की बात कह रहे हैं तो वहीं शिवसेना ने खुले तौर पर भाजपा पर चुनौती दी है।

23 नवंबर 2019

पागलपंती 4:26

फिल्म पागलपंती का पब्लिक रिव्यू, देखिए क्या कहा दर्शकों ने

23 नवंबर 2019

फडणवीस 2:21

महाराष्ट्र के सीएम देवेन्द्र फडणवीस की जुबानी सुनिए, कैसे राज्य में रातों-रात बनी भाजपा-अजित सरकार

23 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:21

महाराष्ट्र की सियासी बाजी पलटने वाले अजित पवार हैं कौन, जानिए

23 नवंबर 2019

concept pic 3:19

दूध के धुले नहीं अजित पवार, आरोपों और विवादों से है पुराना नाता

23 नवंबर 2019

Related

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

एक नवंबर को छत्तीसगढ़ राज्योत्सव का उदघाटन करेंगी सोनिया गांधी 

31 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में सीआरपीएफ का जवान शहीद

7 नवंबर 2019

मंत्री कवासी लखमा
Chhattisgarh

मंत्री लखमा ने कहा- छत्तीसगढ़ में बनवाईं हेमा मालिनी के गाल जैसी सड़कें

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

सरकारी स्कूल के सात शिक्षकों की शर्मनाक हरकत, छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ मामले में गिरफ्तार

8 नवंबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

अमित शाह ने की छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल से फोन पर बात, कानून व्यवस्था की ली जानकारी

9 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited