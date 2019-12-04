शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: आपस में भिड़े आईटीबीपी के जवान, छह की मौत, दो घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नारायणपुर Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 11:12 AM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में आईटीबीपी के जवान आपस में भिड़ गए। आईटीबीपी के जवानों के बीच आपस में फायरिंग में वानों की मौत की खबर छह जवानों की मौत हो गई। बीच बचाव करने आए जवान भी घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। घायल जवानों की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 
मामला कडेनार इलाके का बताया जा रहा है। नारायणपुर के पुलिस अधीक्षक मोहित गर्ग ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। 

 

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

चिटफंड कंपनी के एजेंट ने परिवार सहित आत्महत्या की कोशिश की

छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव जिले में चिटफंड कंपनी के एजेंट ने परिवार सहित आत्महत्या की कोशिश की है।

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Chhattisgarh

कांग्रेस काफिले पर हमले में आरोपी सुमित्रा पुनेम गिरफ्तार, मारे गए थे कई बड़े नेता

29 नवंबर 2019

कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर आशीष
Chhattisgarh

हाथ पैर के बिना पैदा हुआ था ये शख्स, काबिलियत के दम पर आज कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर

1 दिसंबर 2019

marital rape
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: महिला का जला हुआ शव बरामद, दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या की आशंका

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: रायपुर में महिला और बच्चे का अधजला शव बरामद, दुष्कर्म की आशंका

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में दो साथियों की हत्या करने वाला सशस्त्र बल का जवान अदालत से फरार 

30 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नक्सलियों के गढ़ के तौर पर बदनाम अबूझमाड़, पर्यटकों से हो रहा गुलजार

25 नवंबर 2019

जिप रोप से गिरी बच्ची
Chhattisgarh

स्कूल में एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स में भाग ले रही बच्ची 30 फीट की ऊंचाई से गिरी, आईसीयू में भर्ती

15 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

एक नवंबर को छत्तीसगढ़ राज्योत्सव का उदघाटन करेंगी सोनिया गांधी 

31 अक्टूबर 2019

गेसराम चौहान (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

अयोध्या: कारसेवा के दौरान पेट में लगी थी गोली, आज भीख मांगकर कर गुजार रहे जिंदगी

11 नवंबर 2019

जो काम ना कर पाए इसरो और नासा, जानिए कैसे शनमुग सुब्रमणयम ने चांद पर ढूंढ निकाला विक्रम लैंडर

एक भारतीय इंजीनियर शनमुग सुब्रमण्यन ने कैसे विक्रम लैंडर की लोकेशन चांद पर पता की। कैसे शनमुग ने अमेरिका के ऑर्बिटिंग कैमरा से चंद्रमा की तस्वीरें देखने के बाद नासा को बताया कि उसे भारतीय चंद्रयान 2 विक्रम लैंडर का मलबा मिला है।

4 दिसंबर 2019

राशि 3:13

4 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

3 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 2:15

मुजफ्फरनगर: मिड डे मिल में मिला मरा हुआ चूहा

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 4:36

प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक पर संसद में बोले अमित शाह, कांग्रेस नेता शारदा त्यागी ने उठाए सवाल

3 दिसंबर 2019

एसपीजी बिल 2019 2:27

राज्यसभा में एसपीजी बिल पास, अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना

3 दिसंबर 2019

