छत्तीसगढ़: सीआरपीएफ के जवानों ने पांच किलो के आईईडी को किया निष्क्रिय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोंडागांव Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 11:01 AM IST
IED
IED - फोटो : ANI
सीआरपीएफ कर्मियों को पांच किलोग्राम का एक (इंप्रोवाइज एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस) आईईडी बम का पता चला जिसे जवानों ने सफलतापूर्वक निष्क्रिय कर दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक मंगलवार को तड़के कोंडागांव के बतराली और बावनमारी गांव के बीच सीआरपीएफ कर्मियों को आईईडी का पता चला। 
यह विस्फोटक सुरक्षाबल के जवानों पर हमला करने के लिए लगाया गया था, लेकिन गश्त पर निकली सीआरपीएफ के जवानों ने इस बम को खोज निकाला। फिर इसे डिस्पोजल टीम ने सफलतापूर्वक निष्क्रिय कर दिया।
 

 

chhattisgarh ied crpf personnel
