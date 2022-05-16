Mortar bomb Neutralised : कोबरा बटालियन ने सुकमा के जंगल में मोर्टार बम उड़ाया, नक्सलियों की साजिश विफल

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों की एक बड़ी साजिश को कोबरा 206 बटालियन की डी कंपनी ने आज विफल कर दिया। बटालियन के जवानों ने सुकमा के जंगल में नक्सलियों द्वारा लगाए गए मोर्टार एचई बम को नियंत्रित विस्फोट कर निष्क्रिय कर दिया।
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: CoBRA 206 Battalion's D Company neutralised a Mortar HE bomb, planted by naxals, in a controlled explosion in a forest in Sukma today. The bomb was found 450 meters away from Elmagunda camp, a naxal-affected area. pic.twitter.com/5rOsWctZUU— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 16, 2022
