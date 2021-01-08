शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   A fire broke out at a facility of Green Petro in Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: रायपुर में ग्रीन पेट्रो फैक्टरी में तेल का टैंकर फटने से लगी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Fri, 08 Jan 2021 11:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ग्रीन पेट्रो फैक्टरी में लगी आग
ग्रीन पेट्रो फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : वीडियो स्क्रीनशॉट (एएनआई)

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में गोदावरी इस्पात कारखाना के पास स्थित ग्रीन पेट्रो फैक्टरी में टैंकर फटने से आग लग गई। जानकारी के अनुसार जब आग लगी तब फैक्टरी में कोई नहीं था, जिसके चलते किसी तरह की जनहानि नहीं हुई है। फिलहाल आग बुझाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन





 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chhattisgarh green petro chhattisgarh fire in chhattisgarh fire in green petro

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रिया चक्रवर्ती, राजीव लक्ष्मण
Bollywood

Rajiv Lakshman: रिया चक्रवर्ती संग फोटो साझा कर बुरे फंसे राजीव, हुए ट्रोल तो पोस्ट डिलीट कर दी सफाई

8 जनवरी 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 09 January 2021: एकादशी तिथि पर इन पांच राशियों की कटेगी चांदी, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल ध्रुवीय मार्ग से सैन फ्रांसिस्को से बंगलूरू के बीच उड़ान की कमान संभालेंगी
India News

एयर इंडिया की महिला पायलट रचेंगी इतिहास, दुनिया के सबसे लंबे हवाई मार्ग पर भरेंगी उड़ान

8 जनवरी 2021

Kapil Sharma vanity van
Bollywood

5 स्टार होटल जितनी लग्जरी है कपिल शर्मा की वैनिटी वैन, कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

8 जनवरी 2021

SBI Home Loan : एसबीआई ने आवास ऋण की दरों में दी छूट
Banking Beema

खुशखबर: SBI ने दी आवास ऋण की दरों में छूट, प्रोसेसिंग फीस पूरी तरह माफ

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
चीन में लॉकडाउन
World

फैल रहा कोरोना का नया स्ट्रेन, चीन,जापान समेत कई देशों में फिर लगा लॉकडाउन

8 जनवरी 2021

whatsapp new term and conditions
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp की दादागिरी, नई शर्तें मानो या अकाउंट डिलीट कर दो, पढ़ें पूरी शर्तें

8 जनवरी 2021

कंगना रणौत बहन रंगोली के साथ
Bollywood

बयान दर्ज कराने बहन के साथ पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचीं कंगना रणौत, राजद्रोह से जुड़ा है मामला

8 जनवरी 2021

राहु गोचर 2021
Astrology

Rahu Transit 2021: इस साल इन पांच राशियों पर रहेगी राहु की अशुभ छाया, बढ़ेंगी परेशानियां

8 जनवरी 2021

आधार कार्ड
Business Diary

खो गया है आधार कार्ड? दोबारा पाने का ये है सबसे आसान तरीका

8 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X