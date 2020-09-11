शहर चुनें
A clash broke between two groups three people killed and four other injured Chhattisgarh

महसामुंद: जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो गुटों में तनाव, एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महसामुंद Updated Fri, 11 Sep 2020 10:00 AM IST
अपराध
अपराध - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के महसामुंद के एक गांव में दो गुटों के बीच जमीन विवाद को लेकर भिड़ंत हो गई। इस टकराव में एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई और चार अन्य लोग घायल हैं। यह घटना महसामुंद के जोबा गांव की है। महसामुंद के पुलिस अधिकारी ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है।
महसामुंद एसपी ने बताया कि इस विवाद में घायल हुए लोगों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कर दिया गया है, वहीं दो आरोपियों ने पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया है। पुलिस ने जानकारी दी कि इस मामले की जांच अभी जारी है।
chhattisgarh chhattisgarh capital mahasamund district land dispute land clashes between two groups

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

