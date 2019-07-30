शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   2 people dead, 36 injured in collision between two buses on Raipur-Jagdalpur highway Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में रायपुर-जगदलपुर हाइवे पर बसों की टक्कर में दो लोगों की मौत, 36 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 11:05 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में भयानक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। पुरूर के पास रायपुर-जगदलपुर हाइवे पर दो बस आपस में टकरा गईं। बसों की भिड़ंत में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 36 लोग घायल हैं। घायलों को स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां उनमें से कई की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि हाइवे पर आमने-सामने से आ रहीं दो बस आपस में टकरा गईं। टक्कर के बाद घटनास्थल पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। स्थानीय लोग तुरंत बचाव कार्य में जुट गए। लोगों ने घायलों के पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। 
 



 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
India News

कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ लापता, तीन दिन पहले लिखी चिट्ठी आई सामने

30 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस मुख्यमंत्री के नाम से शुरू होगा विशेष पुरस्कार, पढ़ें क्या होगी पाने वाले की योग्यता 

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

गरीबी में कभी फिनाइल की गोलियां, तो कभी डिटर्जेंट पाउडर बेचा करते थे गुलशन ग्रोवर

29 जुलाई 2019

Gulshan grover
gulshan grover
Gulshan grover
gulshan grover
Bollywood

गरीबी में कभी फिनाइल की गोलियां, तो कभी डिटर्जेंट पाउडर बेचा करते थे गुलशन ग्रोवर

29 जुलाई 2019

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Duke Fashion

समर 19 कलेक्शन से मिलेगी गर्मियों में राहत, क्या है खासियत
Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, कहलाया सबसे बोल्ड सीन

29 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
mandakini
Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, कहलाया सबसे बोल्ड सीन

29 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को समुद्र में रोमांस करना पड़ा भारी, यूजर बोले- 'असम में बाढ़ आई है और तुम यहां...'

29 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को समुद्र में रोमांस करना पड़ा भारी, यूजर बोले- 'असम में बाढ़ आई है और तुम यहां...'

29 जुलाई 2019

invest 17 rupees daily in SIP and make fund of more than one crore
Personal Finance

पैसों के लिए न हों परेशान, रोजाना 17 रुपये निवेश कर इकट्ठा करें एक करोड़ से ज्यादा का फंड

29 जुलाई 2019

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

सावन शिवरात्रि पर समस्त परिवार के अखण्ड सौभाग्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक- 30/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
buses in collision collision road accidents raipur-jagdalpur highway chhattisgarh रायपुर-जगदलपुर हाईवे
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ताइवान के निकट चीन का सैन्याभ्यास, ताइपे की स्वतंत्रता के खिलाफ युद्ध की धमकी दे चुका है बीजिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Delhi NCR

अपराध शाखा ने 1.25 करोड़ के सोने के साथ दो को दबोचा, आरोपियों में एक एमबीए और एक इंजीनियर

30 जुलाई 2019

yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, सभी सरकारी बोर्ड-निगमों-आयोगों में नियुक्ति रद्द

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, दिल्ली (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पिछले दो सालों में 2400 छात्रों ने छोड़ी आईआईटी की पढ़ाई, सबसे ज्यादा एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी के छात्र

30 जुलाई 2019

सर्वदलीय बैठक
Jammu

जम्मू: अक्टूबर-नवंबर में हो सकता है विधानसभा चुनाव, आज दिल्ली में होगी चर्चा

30 जुलाई 2019

Students have to pay fines if they bring smart mobile phones in schools
Shimla

विद्यार्थियों को स्कूलों में मोबाइल फोन लाना पड़ेगा महंगा, शिक्षा निदेशालय ने लिया ये फैसला

30 जुलाई 2019

Nitesh Tiwari
Bollywood

अमर उजाला लाया मौका सितारों से सवाल पूछने का, ये है आसान सा तरीका

29 जुलाई 2019

पौधरोपण
India News

पौधे के साथ सेल्फी भेजो-पैसे कमाओ, पर्यावरण बचाने का अनोखा तरीका आया सामने

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अनुभव सिंह और उनकी पत्नी विभा सिंह
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ लोकसेवा आयोग की परीक्षा में अनोखा रिकॉर्ड, पति को पहला तो पत्नी को दूसरा स्थान

दोनों ने एक साथ परीक्षा के शीर्ष स्थान पर न सिर्फ कब्जा जमाया बल्कि इस परीक्षा में पति पहले स्थान पर तो पत्नी दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं।

27 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
रमन सिंह, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती, सीने में दर्द की शिकायत

24 जुलाई 2019

कछुआ (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

चार साल से वन विभाग की हिरासत में चार कछुए, जानिए क्या है वजह?

27 जुलाई 2019

सुरक्षा बल (फाइल)
Chhattisgarh

मुठभेड़ में सात नक्सली मारे गए, इंसास राइफल सहित कई हथियार बरामद

27 जुलाई 2019

राज्यपाल पद की शपथ लेतीं अनुसुइया उइके
Chhattisgarh

अनुसुइया उइके ने ली छत्तीसगढ़ के राज्यपाल पद की शपथ, राज्य की छठी महामहिम

29 जुलाई 2019

PUBG MOBILE (सांकेतिक)
Chhattisgarh

दिखने लगा है नो पबजी क्लब का असर, 40 युवाओं ने खेलना छोड़ा गेम

29 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में जिला रिजर्व गार्ड ने एक महिला नक्सली समेत दो नक्सलियों को किया ढेर

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

पिकनिक मनाने के दौरान पतियों को बचाने जलप्रपात में कूदीं पत्नियां, चारों की मौत

23 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दोनों तरफ से हुई गोलीबारी

28 जुलाई 2019

elephant attack
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: हाथी के हमले में बच्ची की मौत, माता-पिता घायल

28 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री एसएम कृष्णा के दामाद लापता, CCD के हैं मालिक

कर्नाटक के पूर्व सीएम और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री एसएम कृष्णा के दामाद लापता हो गए हैं। वो 29 जुलाई को मंगलूरू आ रहे थे। इसी दौरान उन्होंने नेत्रावती नदी के किनारे अपनी गाड़ी रुकवाई और टहलने लगे। इसके बाद वो लापता हो गए।

30 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:34

संजय दत्त के 60वें बर्थडे पर फिल्म प्रस्थानम का टीजर रिलीज, पत्नी मान्यता के साथ इवेंट में काटा केक

29 जुलाई 2019

राम 3:00

प्रयागराज की इस जगह पर भगवान राम ने की थी पूजा, यहीं मिली थी ब्राहम्ण हत्या के पाप से मुक्ति

29 जुलाई 2019

हेल्थ 8:31

बल्ड प्रेशर से लेकर हार्ट रेट तक बताएगा ये डिवाइस, एक पल मे मिलेगी हॉस्पिटल को आपके सेहत की खबर

29 जुलाई 2019

अखिलेश यादव 2:10

उन्नाव मामले में अखिलेश यादव ने यूपी पुलिस पर उठाए सवाल

29 जुलाई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

पुलिस की पहल : छत्तीसगढ़ में आत्मसमर्पण करने वाले नक्सलियों के लिए शुरू किया स्कूल

28 जुलाई 2019

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

जाति प्रमाण-पत्र बनाने की प्रक्रिया के सरलीकरण को समिति का गठन

26 जुलाई 2019

देर रात फांसी से लटकता मिला शव
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः पुलिस ने युवक को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया, देर रात फांसी से लटकता मिला शव

23 जुलाई 2019

फांसी
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः आबकारी दफ्तर के शौचालय में युवक ने लगाई फांसी, एक अधिकारी समेत तीन लोग निलंबित

25 जुलाई 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

राहुल गांधी पर कथित बयान को लेकर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

7 जुलाई 2019

कार्यक्रम के दौरान आंसू पोंछते सीएम बघेल
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: नए प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को जिम्मेदारी सौंपते हुए रो पड़े सीएम बघेल, वीडियो वायरल

30 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited