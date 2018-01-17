Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Business ›   RBI said  10 rupees coins of different designs are legal tender

10 के सिक्के नकली हैं या असली? RBI ने दूर किया ये बड़ा कन्फ्यूजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 05:51 PM IST
RBI said  10 rupees coins of different designs are legal tender
रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने बुधवार को साफ कर दिया कि 10 रुपए के सिक्के के सभी 14 डिजाइन वैध और मान्य हैं। आरबीआई ने कहा कि व्यापारियों और नागरिकों के बीच 10 के सिक्कों पर संदेह की खबरें हैं लेकिन हम साफ करना चाहते हैं कि 10 के सिक्के के सभी 14 डिजाइन मान्य और वैध हैं।

दरअसल 10 रुपए के सिक्कों को लेकर व्यापारियों और जनता के बीच हमेशा से ही संदेह रहा है। राजधानी दिल्ली में कई ऐसी शिकायतें सामने आई जिसमें दुकानदार और ऑटो रिक्शा वाले 10 रुपए के सिक्के की जगह 10 का नोट मांग रहे थे। तेजी से बढ़ रहे इस भ्रम को दूर करने के लिए ही आरबीआई ने यह जानकारी दी।

RELATED

यही नहीं शीर्ष बैंक ने सभी बैकों और शखाओं से 10 के सिक्कों के लेनदेन और एक्सचेंज स्वीकार करने के लिए कहा है। बता दें कि अबतक भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक 10 रुपये के सिक्कों के 14 डिजाइन जारी कर चुका है।
rbi rbi currency economy

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

hina khan fees more than shilpa shinde for bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss में हारकर भी जीत गईं ‌हिना खान, पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

17 जनवरी 2018

exposed hina khan was the big reason For Live Voting in bigg boss 11 grand finale
Television

ग्रांड फिनाले के 3 दिन बाद हिना खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, हारने के डर से बैक स्टेज किया था ये तमाशा

17 जनवरी 2018

javed akhtar first marriage with honey irani know his love story
Bollywood

17 साल की उस लड़की से शादी कर बैठे थे जावेद अख्तर, जिसकी मां ने पहले ही दे दी थी ये बद्दुआ

17 जनवरी 2018

Hiten Tejwani is NOT happy with Shilpa Shinde winning bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर हितेन तेजवानी ने खोला बड़ा राज, सुनकर फैंस को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका

17 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat will not release on January 25
Bollywood

25 जनवरी को भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाएगी 'पद्मावत', मेकर्स ने लिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला

17 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Income Tax department issues notice to Benami Property in more than 900 cases
Business

बेनामी संपत्ति पर मोदी सरकार का चला हथौड़ा, साल भर में 3500 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त

इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने 900 से ज्यादा बेनामी संपत्ति के मामलों में नोटिस जारी किया है।

11 जनवरी 2018

Verification Starts on 1st june for Aadhaar secrecy
Business

Virtual ID से रिप्लेस होगा 12 अंकों का Aadhaar नंबर, पहचान हो जाएगी सेफ

11 जनवरी 2018

Go air exciting offers for customers for jammu to leh and other cities
Business

कड़ाके की ठंड में हॉट ऑफर, मात्र 1,157 रुपए में बर्फीली वादियों का हवाई सफर

13 जनवरी 2018

IIP growth rate and retial inflation increses says ministry of statistics
Business

बुरे ‌दिनः 17 माह के उच्‍च स्‍तर पर पहुंची महंगाई दर, औद्योगिक उत्पादन पर राहत

12 जनवरी 2018

arun jaitley inaugurated agri-commodity option which will give benefit to farmers
Business

जेटली ने लॉन्च किया भारत का पहला एग्री ऑप्शन ट्रेडिंग टूल, किसानों को दिलाएगा फायदा

14 जनवरी 2018

industries across India will hike the salary of their employees and can increase the staff number
Business

सभी उद्योगों में 10 फीसदी बढ़ सकता है वेतन, नियुक्तियां भी बढ़ने के आसार

12 जनवरी 2018

budget 2018 may will have encouragement to e-vehicles for controlling pollution in country
Business

बजट में ई-व्हीकल के लिए कई प्रोत्साहनों की हो सकती है घोषणा, मिलेगी सब्सिडी

12 जनवरी 2018

Airtel and Airtel Payment Bank eKYC licence suspends by UIDAI 
Business

एयरटेल और एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक का ई-केवाईसी लाइसेंस सस्पेंड

16 दिसंबर 2017

Retail inflation in November increases to 4.88% from 3.58% in October
Business

फिर पड़ी महंगाई की मार, 15 माह के उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई दर

12 दिसंबर 2017

ex rbi governer YV Reddy says GST notebandi effects will last for two more years
Business

RBI के पूर्व गवर्नर बोले- जीएसटी, नोटबंदी के 'झटकों' से उभरने में लगेंगे दो साल

11 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

मोबाइल ऐप के जरिए बैंक सर्विस लेने वाले सावधान, सुरक्षित नहीं बैंक अकाउंट

अगर आप भी एक एंड्रॉयड यूजर हैं और मोबाइल ऐप के जरिए बैंक की सर्विस का इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपको सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। एक एंड्रॉयड मैलवैयर ऐप ने करीब 232 बैंकिंग ऐप को अपना शिकार बना रहा है। इसके टारगेट में भारतीय बैंक भी हैं।

5 जनवरी 2018

RBI to soon bring new 10 rupees note in Indian market special story 1:09

10 रुपए के नोट में होंगे बदलाव, RBI जल्द लाएगा बाजार में

4 जनवरी 2018

People will fall on bank account closure special story 1:27

खाते बंद होने पर लोगों पर पड़ेगा ये असर, बंद होंगीं घाटे में चल रही सभी बैंक शाखाएं

26 दिसंबर 2017

ABOUT State Bank Rewardz scheme how to profit every time you spend SPECIAL STORY 2:15

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, ग्राहकों को प्रत्येक ट्रांजेक्शन पर मिलेंगे रिवार्ड प्वाइंट्स

17 दिसंबर 2017

Government is considering changes in negotiable instruments act for bounce cheque payments 2:09

चेक बाउंस होने पर भी मिलेगा पैसा, कानून में होगा बदलाव

24 नवंबर 2017

Recommended

RBI in Supreme Court against JP Associates
National

जेपी एसोसिएट के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा आरबीआई

10 जनवरी 2018

Chocolate like brown 10 will be a new note
India News

चॉकलेट जैसे भूरे रंग का जारी होगा 10 रुपए का नया नोट

6 जनवरी 2018

RBI asks banks to recalibrate ATM to dispense Rupees 200 notes after public criticism on corruption
Banking Beema

अब एटीएम से भी मिलेंगे 200 के नोट, आरबीआई ने बैंकों को दिए निर्देश

4 जनवरी 2018

RBI to introduce new indian 10 rupee note in chocolate brown colour
Banking Beema

इस बदलाव के साथ आने वाला है 10 रुपए का नया नोट, RBI ने शुरू की प्रिंटिंग

4 जनवरी 2018

8 percent Savings Bonds Scheme replaced by 7.75 percent Scheme Says Economic Affairs Secretary
Banking Beema

खत्म नहीं हुए 8 फीसदी सेविंग बॉन्ड के सब्सक्रिप्शन, इसकी जगह आई ये नई योजना

2 जनवरी 2018

Modi Government does not have official figures of black money says Arun Jaitley
India News

जेटली बोले- सरकार के पास कालेधन के आधिकारिक आंकड़े नहीं, फिर भी हो रही चौतरफा कार्रवाई

30 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.