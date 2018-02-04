अपना शहर चुनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 11:02 AM IST
10 रुपए का सिक्का
10 रुपए के सिक्के एक बार फिर से लोगों के लिए मुसीबत बन गए हैं। इसके पीछे वजह है दुकानदारों, रिक्शे वालों, ऑटो वॉलों आदि का इन्हें लेने से मना कर देना। जब भी लोग 10 रुपए का सिक्का किसी को देने की कोशिश करते हैं वो उन्हें स्वीकार करने से मना कर देता है। उसका कहना होता है कि बाजार में यह सिक्के चल नहीं रहे हैं। अगर आप भी इस तरह की परिस्थिति से गुजर रहे हैं तो आपके लिए राहत की एक खबर है। 

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) खुद मैसेज करके लोगों को बता रही है कि 10 रुपए के सभी सिक्के रुपये का चिह्न वाले और बिना चिह्न वाले दोनों ही वैध हैं। बिना डर के आप इन्हें स्वीकार करें। ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए 14440 पर कॉल करें। इससे पहले भी कई बार 10 के सिक्कों के बंद होने की अफवाहें सामने आई हैं और हर बार आरबीआई ने इन्हें खारिज किया है।

आपको बता दें कि बाजार में इस समय 14 तरह के डिजायन वाले 10 रुपए के सिक्के मौजूद हैं। जिनकी वैधता पर लोगों को संदेह है। इसी वजह से आरबीआई लोगों को मैसेज करके जागरुक कर रही है। 17 जनवरी को जारी किए एक बयान में केंद्रीय बैंक ने कहा- सरकारी टकसालों द्वारा बनाए गए सिक्कों का वह सर्कुलेशन करती है। आरबीआई ने 14 डिजायनों में 10 के सिक्के जारी किए हैं। यह सभी सिक्के वैध हैं और इनका लेन-देन के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।
10 rupee coin reserve bank of india coin

