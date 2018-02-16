अपना शहर चुनें

PNB घोटाला मामले पर RBI ने कहा- करेंगे उचित निगरानी कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 11:19 PM IST
PNB scam case: RBI said will take proper monitoring action
RBI
रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि उसने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के कंट्रोल सिस्टम के मूल्यांकन का काम शुरू कर दिया और उचित निगरानी कार्रवाई करेंगे। अपने एक बयान में आरबीआई ने कहा कि पीएनबी में धोखाधड़ी का यह मामला बैंक के ही एक या इससे अधिक कर्मचारियों के आपराधिक व्यवहार का मामला है। साथ ही यह आंतरिक नियंत्रण में विफलता को भी दिखाता है। उसने उन मीडिया रिपोर्ट का भी खंडन किया जिसमें कहा गया है कि आरबीआई ने पीएनबी को अन्य बैंकों का एलओयू के तहत दिए गए पैसों का भुगतान करने को कहा है। 
 
अपने रिस्क मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम को दुरुस्त करे पीएनबी : एसोचैम

भारतीय उद्योग संघ एसोचैम के महासचिव डीएस रावत ने शुक्रवार को पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में सामने आए घोटाले पर चिंता जताई और कहा कि दोषी लोगों, कंपनियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए। साथ ही उसने बैंक से अपने रिस्क मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम को भी दुरुस्त करने को कहा है ताकि कोई कर्मचारी या अधिकारी ऐसी हरकत फिर न कर सके। 

RELATED

pnb fraud pnb scam rbi

