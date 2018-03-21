शहर चुनें

31 मार्च के बाद नहीं चलेगी यह चेकबुक, एसबीआई ने जारी की आखिरी डेडलाइन

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 10:41 AM IST
sbi
sbi
भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (एसबीआई) ने अपने उन ग्राहकों के लिए एक बार फिर से आखिरी तारीख की घोषणा की है, जो पहले एसोसिएट बैंक और भारतीय महिला बैंक के ग्राहक थे। एसबीआई ने साफ किया है कि उनकी पुरानी चेकबुक केवल 31 मार्च तक ही वैध हैं। इसके बाद सभी चेकबुक अवैध हो जाएंगी। 



पहले भी दो बार बढ़ चुकी है डेडलाइन
इससे पहले भी बैंक दो बार इन चेकबुक के प्रयोग की डेडलाइन जारी की थी, लेकिन ग्राहकों को परेशानी न हो इसलिए इसको आगे बढ़ाया गया था। सबसे पहले एसबीआई ने 30 सितंबर तक का समय दिया था। इसके बाद इस समय सीमा को बढ़ाकर 31 दिसंबर कर दिया गया था। हालांकि ग्राहकों की परेशानी को देखते हुए इसे 31 मार्च कर दिया गया था। 

पिछले साल हुआ था विलय
state bank of india chequebook associate bank

