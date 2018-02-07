अपना शहर चुनें

RBI करेगा मॉनेटरी पॉलिसी का ऐलान, क्या बढ़ेगा आप पर EMI का बोझ?

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 10:43 AM IST
रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) बुधवार को अपनी द्विमासिक मौद्रिक समीक्षा नीति का ऐलान करेगा। बजट पेश होने के बाद इस मॉनेटरी पॉलिसी में आरबीआई आपकी ईएमआई का बोझ बढ़ा भी सकता है। हालांकि इकोनॉमिक एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक ऐसा होने की उम्मीद न के बराबर है। फिलहाल रेपो रेट 6 फीसदी और रिवर्स रेपो रेट 5.75 फीसदी है जो 6 सालों में सबसे कम दर पर है।  

आरबीआई कर सकता है तीखी आलोचना
एचडीएफसी बैंक के चीफ इकोनॉमिस्ट अभीक बरूआ ने amarujala.com से बात करते हुए कहा कि आरबीआई आज की पॉलिसी में रेपो रेट में किसी तरह का कोई बदलाव नहीं करेगा। हां यह हो सकता है कि वो सरकार की नीतियों की तीखी आलोचना करें। पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़ते दाम, किसानों को फसल पर ज्यादा एमएसपी देना और बजट में राजकोषीय घाटे के बढ़ने की संभावना के चलते ऐसा हो सकता है। 

बढ़ती महंगाई भी बनेगी बड़ी वजह
इस वक्त महंगाई दर में लगातार बढ़ोतरी बनी हुई है। खुदरा महंगाई दर इस वक्त 5 फीसदी के आंकड़े को पार कर के 5.21 फीसदी पर है, जोकि बहुत ही ज्यादा है। हालांकि वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने अपने बजट भाषण में भी इस पर चिंता जताई थी। हालांकि उन्होंने कहा था कि मौजूदा वित्‍त वर्ष की जुलाई सितंबर तिमाही में 6.3 फीसदी जीडीपी ग्रोथ संकेत दे रही है कि अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था मजबूती की राह पर है। 

चीफ इकोनॉमिक एडवाइजर अरविंद सुब्रमणियम ने इकोनॉमिक सर्वे के बाद कहा था कि ग्रोथ में तेजी आ रही है और महंगाई बढ़ रही है ऐसे में रिजर्व बैंक के पास दरों में कटोती की गुंजाइश बहुत कम होगी।
