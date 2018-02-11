अपना शहर चुनें

अप्रैल से शुरू होगा देश का सबसे बड़ा पेमेंट बैंक, इंडिया पोस्ट देगा कई सर्विस फ्री

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:33 AM IST
india post to start its payment bank service by april, will provide many services free
india post
अप्रैल से पूरे देश में देश का सबसे बड़ा पेमेंट बैंक अपनी सर्विस शुरू कर देगा। इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक इसके जरिए सभी नागरिकों को कई सारी सेवाएं फ्री में देगा। यह पेमेंट बैंक देश के सभी पोस्ट ऑफिस में खोला जाएगा। पूरे देश में इस वक्त इंडिया पोस्ट के 1.55 लाख पोस्ट ऑफिस हैं। 650 भुगतान बैंक उनकी सहायता करेंगे। 

मिलेंगी यह सर्विस फ्री

इसके तहत एक लाख रुपये तक का बचत खाता, 25 हजार तक की जमा राशि पर पर 5.5 फीसदी ब्याज, चालू खाता और थर्ड पार्टी इंश्योरेंस जैसी सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। वहीं आधार भुगतान का पता बन जाएगा। एक बार सेवा शुरू होने के बाद आईपीपीबी देश का सबसे बड़ा वित्तीय सेवा नेटवर्क बन जाएगा। 
शहर, गांव में पोस्ट मैन पहुंचाएंगे डिजिटल सर्विस
india post payment bank post office

