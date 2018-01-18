Download App
वित्त मंत्री जेटली बोले - पेट्रोल पर अगली जीएसटी परिषद की मीटिंग में होगा फैसला

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 07:18 PM IST
finance minister arun jaitely says petrol prices will be taken in next meeting
जीएसटी परिषद की 25वीं बैठक के बाद वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि पेट्रोल और रियल इस्टेट पर अगली बैठक में फैसला लिया लाया जाएगा। इस बार की मीटिंग में इन पर किसी तरह की कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई है। 

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि कारोबारियों के लिए 3बी रिटर्न फाइल करने का प्रोसेस फिलहाल चलता रहेगा। जीएसटीआर में रिटर्न फाइलिंग का प्रोसेस पहले की तरह चलता रहेगा। कारोबारियों को दोनों तरफ से इनवॉयस अपलोड करने होते हैं। अब केवल सप्लाई के इनवॉयस पर कारोबारियों को अपना रिटर्न फॉर्म फाइल करना होगा। इस पर सहमति बन गई है और अब इस पर 25 जनवरी को काउंसिल की अगली बैठक में फैसला लिया जाएगा। 

जेटली ने 40 हैंडीक्रॉफ्ट आइटम के नए रेट के बारे में जल्द फैसला होने की जानकारी दी जाएगी। 29 गुड्स और 53 सर्विस पर टैक्स को शून्य कर दिया गया है। नया रेट 25 जनवरी से लागू होगा। जेटली ने कहा कि 15 राज्य ई-वे बिल लागू करने पर पूरी तरह से सहमत हो गए हैं। ई-वे बिल सिस्टम पूरी तरह से लागू हो गया है और इंटर स्टेट बिल 1 फरवरी से अपलोड करना जरूरी हो जाएगा। 

जेटली ने कहा कि पेट्रोल और रियल इस्टेट पर जीएसटी रेट पर किसी तरह की कोई सहमति नहीं बन पाई है और इस पर अगली बैठक में चर्चा होगी। जल्द ही इनको भी जीएसटी के दायरे में लाने का फैसला लिया जाएगा। 
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

