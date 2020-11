पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल अक्तूबर में देश के निर्यात में 5.12 फीसदी की कमी

Exports in Oct 2020 were USD 24.89 Billion, as compared to USD 26.23 Billion in Oct 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of 5.12 %. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs. 1,82,845.95 Cr in Oct 2020, as compared to Rs 1,86,358.06 Cr in Oct 2019, a negative growth of 1.88 %: Govt of India