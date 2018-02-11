अपना शहर चुनें

13 हजार कर्मचारियों की छंटनी करेगा रेलवे, पीयूष गोयल ने दिया यह अहम निर्देश

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 12:22 PM IST
रेल मंत्रालय देश भर में अपने 13 हजार से अधिक रेल कर्मियों को नौकरी से निकालने जा रहा है। रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने बारे में निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। रेलवे की हालत को सुधारने और कर्मचारियों की जवाबदेही तय करने के लिए पीयूष गोयल लगातार रेलवे की माली हालत सुधारने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। 

रेलवे में इस वक्त हैं 13 लाख कर्मचारी

रेलवे में इस वक्त 13 लाख कर्मचारी काम कर रहे हैं। जिन कर्मचारियों को निकाला जा रहा है वो पूरी संख्या का 1 फीसदी है। यह एक फीसदी कर्मचारी काफी लंबे समय से बिना कारण के नौकरी से गैरहाजिर चल रहे थे। इसके लिए देश भर के सभी रेलवे जोन में ऐसे कर्मचारियों का पता लगाने के लिए एक अभियान चलाया गया था। 
नियमों के अनुसार हटाया जाएगा
