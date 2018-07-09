शहर चुनें

साइरस मिस्त्री को लगा बड़ा झटका, NCLT ने खारिज की याचिका, 18 महीने से था टाटा संस के साथ विवाद

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Jul 2018 11:56 AM IST
nclt rejects cyrus mistry petition against tata son
टाटा संस के पूर्व चेयरमैन साइरस मिस्त्री को नेशनल कंपनी लॉ ट्रिब्यूनल (एनसीएलटी) से बड़ा झटका लगा है। ट्रिब्यूनल ने टाटा संस के पक्ष में फैसला देते हुए मिस्त्री की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। सायरस मिस्त्री ने चेयरमैन पद से हटाए जाने के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की थी। यह विवाद करीब 18 महीने से चल रहा था, जिस पर फैसला आने के बाद इस पर पूरी तरह से पर्दा डल गया है। सायरस मिस्त्री पर जानकारी लीक करने का आरोप था।



एनसीएलटी ने अपने आदेश में कहा कि बोर्ड के पास पद से हटाने का अधिकार है। एनसीएलटी ने रतन टाटा के खिलाफ लगाए गए आरोप को खारिज किया है। एनसीएलटी ने कहा कि टाटा ग्रुप मैनेजमेंट में कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं है।


