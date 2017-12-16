बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्टार-फॉक्स डील पर इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट की नजर, मांगी ये जानकारी
{"_id":"5a34e0014f1c1bb6678c230e","slug":"income-tax-department-questions-star-disney-deal-asks-these-questions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930-\u092b\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0940\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u092e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 03:53 PM IST
20centuryfox
वॉल्ट डिज्नी द्वारा
फॉक्स स्टार
नेटवर्क को खरीदने की डील के बाद भारत में
इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट
ने भी अपनी नजरें टेड़ी कर ली हैं। गौरतलब है कि भारत में दोनों कंपनियां कारोबार करती हैं। स्टार इंडिया में भी रूपर्ट मर्डोक की 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा की हिस्सेदारी है। इनकम टैक्स इसी के मद्देनजर
वॉल्ट डिज्नी
और फॉक्स नेटवर्क से डील से जुड़े सभी डॉक्यूमेंट्स और डाटा मांग सकता है।
डिपार्टमेंट देखेगा कितनी होगी टैक्स देनदारी
इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट इस डील से देखेगा कि भारत में स्थित इन दोनों कंपनियों की सब्सिडियरी कंपनियों पर क्या असर पड़ेगा। अगर डील से ट्रांसफर ऑफ असेट, शार्ट टर्म कैपिटल गेंस, लांग टर्म कैपिटल गेंस होता है तो फिर यह भारतीय टैक्स कानून के दायरे में आएगा। इस संबंध में डिपार्टमेंट ने स्टार इंडिया को ईमेल के जरिए कई सवाल पूछे हैं, जिनका जवाब मिलना अभी बाकी है।
गुरुवार को हुई थी डील
वॉल्ट डिज्नी कंपनी ने बृहस्पतिवार को मीडिया सम्राट रूपर्ट मर्डोक के 21वीं सेंचुरी फॉक्स टीवी के प्रमुख फिल्म और टेलीविजन परिचालन को खरीदने का करार किया। यह सौदा 52.4 अरब डॉलर में हुआ है। इससे मीडिया मनोरंजन की दुनिया में बड़ा बदलाव आ सकता है। साथ ही नेटफ्लिक्स और उभरती प्रौद्योगिकी प्लेटफार्मों के लिए एक चुनौती बढ़ सकती है।
इस सौदे से रूपर्ट मर्डोक के फॉक्स मीडिया साम्राज्य का दायरा काफी कम हो जाएगा। 86 वर्षीय मर्डोक और उनके बेटों का फॉक्स प्रसारण नेटवर्क, फॉक्स न्यूज चैनल और स्पोर्ट्स चैनल पर नियंत्रण है। इस सौदे के तहत डिज्नी अब फॉक्स हॉलीवुड के फिल्म और टेलीविजन स्टूडियो, केबल मनोरंजन नेटवर्क और अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीवी कारोबारों का अधिग्रहण करेगा
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a34d2624f1c1b68678c227a","slug":"malaika-arora-get-trolled-for-her-short-dress-in-party-ugly-comments-in-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1ba7668ba6a0","slug":"hiten-tejwani-eliminated-fromsalman-khan-show-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a34bb184f1c1b4c528b9bdb","slug":"priyanka-chopra-charge-5-crore-rupees-for-5-minute-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f, 5 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a33cc254f1c1bc1678c1bc1","slug":"benefits-of-nude-yoga","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a33610a4f1c1b193e8b8c8b","slug":"mppsc-has-announced-notification-for-the-recruitment-of-1221-assistant-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0ac81f4f1c1bca678bb5a5","slug":"sbi-lay-off-s-ten-thousand-employees-in-last-six-month","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091b\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930, \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
{"_id":"5a1e7fa24f1c1b96698b60c8","slug":"rcom-to-sell-its-dth-business-two-these-two-companies","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"RCom \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0940\u090f\u091a \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938, \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
{"_id":"5a0ac81f4f1c1bca678bb5a5","slug":"sbi-lay-off-s-ten-thousand-employees-in-last-six-month","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091b\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930, \u091b\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 10 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
{"_id":"59d9b4854f1c1bb6678b4a99","slug":"coca-cola-india-becomes-first-company-to-have-monthly-appraisals","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
{"_id":"59c4a4404f1c1bb0688b5cb5","slug":"spicejet-ajay-singh-set-to-become-new-owner-of-ndtv-will-have-editorial-rights-too","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0907\u0938\u091c\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 NDTV \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, 40 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"Corporate","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091f","slug":"corporate"}}
शुक्रवार, 22 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!