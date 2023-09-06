Fintech: 'दुनिया में भारतीय फिनटेक क्षेत्र का बढ़ रहा महत्व', ग्लोबल फिनटेक फेस्टिवल में RBI गवर्नर ये बोले

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक गवर्नर शक्तिकांत दास ने बुधवार को मुंबई में ग्लोबल फिनटेक फेस्टिवल 2023 को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा, "हम न केवल भारत में बल्कि कई अन्य देशों में फिनटेक क्षेत्र में एक बड़े परिवर्तन के कगार पर हैं।"
क राजस्व के $1.5 ट्रिलियन तक पहुंचने का अनुमान है।"
#WATCH | Mumbai: "The global fintech sector, currently generates about 245 billion US dollars of annual revenue, which is merely 2% of the global financial services revenue. It is estimated to reach $1.5 trillion in annual revenue by 2030. The Indian fintech industry is… pic.twitter.com/FmfOduDtmu— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023
