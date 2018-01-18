Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Business ›   Business Diary ›   hotel to give information regarding star rating on website and reception

होटल पांच सितारा है या नहीं, रिसेप्शन-वेबसाइट पर देनी होगी जानकारी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 06:11 PM IST
hotel to give information regarding star rating on website and reception
hotel reception
ग्राहकों को धोखे में रखने का काम करने वाले होटलों पर पर्यटन मंत्रालय ने लगाम लगाने की तैयारी कर ली है। सभी होटलों को नये दिशानिर्देश जारी करते हुए पर्यटन मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि उन्हें रिसेप्शन तथा वेबसाइट पर साफ तौर पर इस बात की जानकारी देनी होगी कि उनके होटल का वर्गीकरण दर्जा क्या है?

अब से कोई होटल पांच सितारा है या एक सितारा इसे उन्हें रिसेप्शन पर लिखना होगा और अपनी वेबसाइट पर भी इसे डालना होगा। मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि नए दिशानिर्देश होटलों को पारदर्शी और समय का पाबंद बनाने के लिए हैं। 

देश में होटलों को एक से लेकर पांच सितारा तक की पांच श्रेणियों में उनके द्वारा दी जाने वाली सुविधाओं के हिसाब से वर्गीकृत किया जाता है। वहीं पहले वर्गीकरण की अर्जी के लिए डिमांड ड्राफ्ट से लेन-देन होता था लेकिन यह लेन-देन भी अब ऑनलाइन होगा। होटलों को ये नियम पूरा करने के लिए 3 महीने का समय दिया गया है। 

RELATED

बार के अलावा अगर होटल के परिसर में शराब की दुकान या स्टोर है तो उस होटल का वर्गीकरण अल्कोहल श्रेणी में नहीं होगा।
hotel tourism ministry rating

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

anusha dandekar poses in front of media at dabboo ratnani party
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मीडिया के सामने दिए ऐसे पोज, oops moment का ‌हो गईं शिकार

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat 4 reasons for protest karni sena
Bollywood

आखिर 'पद्मावत' का विरोध क्यों कर रही है करणी सेना, कहीं ये 4 कारण तो नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2018

Akash Dadlani KICKED OUT From The Sets Of Entertainment Ki Raat
Television

Bigg Boss के इस कंटेस्टेंट की हरकत ने किया सबको शर्मिंदा, अगले शो से धक्के देकर निकाला गया

18 जनवरी 2018

week 2nd barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के फिनाले में 'फेल' हुए सलमान, टॉप 10 लिस्ट से सामने आया सबूत

18 जनवरी 2018

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

UIDAI new plan to to further strengthen privacy and security of Aadhaar number holders
Business Diary

अब नहीं रहेगा आधार डाटा चोरी का डर, सुरक्षा पुख्ता करने के लिए UIDAI का नया प्लान

आधार धारकों की निजता और सुरक्षा को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए यूआईडीएआई आधार धारकों के लिए नई योजना लागू करने जा रहा है।

10 जनवरी 2018

India has enormous potential, may get 7.3 per cent growth rate in 2018: World Bank
Business Diary

विश्व बैंक ने कहा- 2018 में चीन को पछाड़ आगे निकल जाएगी भारतीय इकोनॉमी

10 जनवरी 2018

india to become world fifth largest economy by 2018 says cebr report
Business Diary

2018 में भारत बनेगा विश्व की पांचवी सबसे बड़ी इकोनॉमी, ये देश होंगे टॉप 4 में

26 दिसंबर 2017

Parliamentary panel Concern over NPA issue said need to amend the banking laws including SBI Act
Business Diary

संसदीय समिति का बैंकिंग कानूनों के संशोधन पर जोर, कहा- बड़े बकाएदारों के नाम सार्वजनिक करें

23 दिसंबर 2017

electric vehicle expo starts, gadkari says india will become number one exporter
Business Diary

ईवी एक्सपो की हुई शुरुआत, गडकरी बोले- भारत बनेगा इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल का नंबर वन एक्सपोर्टर

23 दिसंबर 2017

shops to remain open 24 hours, maharashtra become first state
Business Diary

महाराष्ट्र में 24 घंटे खुलेंगी दुकानें, लेकिन इनको नहीं मिली छूट

20 दिसंबर 2017

sfio to investigate 63 companies involved in ponzi scheme
Business Diary

पोंजी स्कीम: 63 कंपनियों पर SFIO की नजर, कंपनियों का आंकड़ा पिछले 3 साल में सर्वाधिक

25 दिसंबर 2017

rail passengers can book more than 6 tickets in month, have to link irctc account by aadhaar
Business Diary

IRCTC ने दिया तोहफाः अब बुक कर सकेंगे महीने में 6 से ज्यादा टिकट, आधार से करना होगा लिंक

3 नवंबर 2017

uidai soon to start aadhaar verification through mobile app to prevant fraud
Business Diary

मोबाइल ऐप के जरिए आसानी से होगा आधार वेरिफिकेशन, नहीं होगा फ्रॉड

16 अक्टूबर 2017

Related Videos

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

साल 2018 में भी सपना चौधरी का जलवा बरकरार है। आज हम आपको उनकी साल 2018 की पहली स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दिखाने जा रहे हैं। सपना ने 2018 का पहले स्टेज शो मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में किया। यहां उन्होंने अपने कई गानों पर डांस कर लोगों का दिल जीता।

18 जनवरी 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE WITH SALMAN KHAN AND AKSHAY KUMAR ON SONG MUJSHE SHADI KAROGI ON BIGG BOSS SET 1:03

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

SUPREME COURT LIFTS BAN FROM PADMAVAT FOUR STATES, WHAT HAPPENED IN COURT 1:05

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ‘पद्मावत’ से हटाया बैन, देखिए कोर्ट रूम में क्या हुआ!

18 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

ndmc to auction taj man singh by 30 January
Business Diary

30 जनवरी तक नीलाम होगा ताज मानसिंह होटल, NDMC ने शुरू की प्रक्रिया

9 दिसंबर 2017

Hotel Ready in Green Land
Azamgarh

ग्रीन लैंड में होटल तैयार

3 दिसंबर 2017

Something happened in the hotel's bathrooms
Azamgarh

होटल के बाथरुम में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि पत्नी देख सन्न गई

3 नवंबर 2017

in Somalia hotel attack at least 23 dead, over 30 injured
Rest of World

सोमालिया की राजधानी में बड़ा धमाका, 23 लोगों की मौत, 30 घायल

29 अक्टूबर 2017

Nobody will stay in hotel landmark between 26 to 30 october
Kanpur

26 से 30 अक्तूबर तक टीम इंडिया के अलावा लैंडमार्क में नहीं रुकेगा कोई बाहरी, जानिए क्यों

13 अक्टूबर 2017

This action will be done if the West Diagnostics is not
Kanpur

वेस्ट डायजेस्टर न लगाने पर होगी ये कार्रवाई

9 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.