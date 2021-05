जीएसटी संग्रह : अप्रैल में 1.41 लाख करोड़ रुपये की रिकॉर्ड कमाई, संकट से जूझ रहे देश को सहारा

Gross GST revenue collected in April 2021 is at a record high of Rs 1,41,384 cr of which CGST is Rs 27,837 cr, SGST is Rs 35,621 cr, IGST is Rs 68,481 cr(including Rs 29,599 cr collected on import of goods)& cess is Rs 9,445 cr(incl Rs 981 cr on import of goods): Finance Ministry