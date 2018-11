Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: In Feb 2015, the CSO worked on a new formula with 2011-12 as the base year & a new GDP series was announced. This new series is globally more comparable, takes into account greater representation & is more reflective of the state of the economy. pic.twitter.com/aJxYSWcImL

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: Now in continuation of same exercise, applying same yardstick, new series has been made applicable from 2004-5. So growth on the basis of new series maybe revised upwards or downwards depending on applicability of the data, the formula is the same.