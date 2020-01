Economic Survey 2020: वैश्विक सुस्ती के कारण भारत में आई मंदी, आर्थिक समृद्धि पर है अबकी जोर--CEA

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian: Economic slowdown since 2017 due to the lagged effect of reduced investment from 2013 which occurred due to credit boom-bust pic.twitter.com/xjMNABYULm

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian: If wealth had not been eroded by wilful defaulters, we could have spent almost double the amount on social sectors. #EconomicSurvey2020 pic.twitter.com/CZlQmDqP8F