बजट से पहले तेजी पर खुला शेयर मार्केट, सेंसेक्स में दिखी 132 अंकों की मजबूती

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 09:51 AM IST
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली द्वारा बजट भाषण पेश करने से पहले शेयर बाजार में तेजी का रूख दिखाई दिया। सेंसेक्स 132 अंक और निफ्टी 38 अंकों की मजबूती के साथ खुला। बुधवार के कारोबार में शेयर बाजार गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए थे। सेंसेक्स 69 अंक गिरकर 35,965 अंक पर बंद, जबकि निफ्टी 20 अंक टूटकर 11,030 अंक पर बंद हुआ था।

बजट के लोकलुभावन होने के आसार
वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 के लिए पेश होने वाले बजट के लोकलुभावन होने के आसार से हैवीवेट शेयरों में बढ़त के साथ खुले। बाजार में कारोबार के इस दौरान दिग्गज शेयरों में एलएंडटी, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा, एचपीसीएल, एचसीएल टेक, हीरो मोटो, टीसीएस और ओएनजीसी 3.4-1 फीसदी तक उछले हैं।

हालांकि दिग्गज शेयरों में वेदांता, भारती इंफ्राटेल, टाटा स्टील, ल्युपिन, हिंडाल्को, इंफोसिस, एनटीपीसी, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक और भारती एयरटेल 2.5-0.5 फीसदी तक लुढ़के हैं।
मिडकैप शेयरों में एक्साइड, रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशंस, टीवीएस मोटर, आदित्य बिड़ला फैशन और कैस्ट्रॉल 2.5-0.9 फीसदी तक गिरे हैं। हालांकि मिडकैप शेयरों में सीजी कंज्यूमर, इंडियन होटल्स, एसजेवीएन और जीएमआर इंफ्रा 3.1-1.8 फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं।

स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में आईआईएफएल होल्डिंग्स, असाही इंडिया, अवंती फीड्स, श्री अधिकारी ब्रदर्स और थर्मैक्स 5.6-4.8 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुए हैं। हालांकि स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में वक्रांगी, मुंजाल शोवा, फोर्टिस हेल्थ, जीई पावर इंडिया और डीएफएम फूड्स 20-3.8 फीसदी तक टूटे हैं।
