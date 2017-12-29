Download App
साल के आखिरी कारोबारी दिन शेयर बाजार की तेजी से शुरुआत, सेंसेक्स में 120 अंकों की बढ़त

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 10:34 AM IST
sensex rises by 120 points on last working day opening of the year
साल के आखिरी कारोबारी दिन शेयर बाजार में तेजी के साथ शुरुआत देखने को मिली। सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों ही बढ़त के साथ खुले। आरकॉम का कारोबार रिलयांस इंडस्ट्रीज द्वारा खरीदने पर करार होने के बाद शेयर बाजार में तेजी का रुख देखने को मिला। जहां सेंसेक्स 120 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी के साथ खुला, वहीं निफ्टी में भी 32 अंकों की तेजी दिखी। 
सेंसेक्स 33971 और निफ्टी 10512 अंकों पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया। बैंक, ऑटो, एफएमसीजी, फार्मा, रियल्टी, कंज्यूमर डुरेबल्स, कैपिटल गुड्स, ऑयल एंड गैस और पावर शेयरों में खरीददारी से बाजार में तेजी बढ़ी है।

RCom में लगातार चौथे दिन तेजी
मुकेश अंबानी की कंपनी रिलायंस जियो अनिल अंबानी की कंपनी रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशंस का वायरलैस कारोबार खरीदेगी। इस खबर से शुक्रवार को आरकॉम के शेयरों में 35 फीसदी की तेजी दर्ज की गई। बीएसई पर स्टॉक 34.91 फीसदी बढ़कर 41.77 रुपए के भाव पर पहुंच गया। आरकॉम शेयरों में लगातार चार दिनों से तेजी जारी है। 
sensex nifty sharemarket

