शेयर बाजार की बढ़त के साथ शुरुआत, निफ्टी 10500 के पार
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 10:17 AM IST
sensex
गुरुवार को हफ्ते के तीसरे कारोबारी दिन को
शेयर बाजार
में एक बार फिर से मजबूती से शुरुआत देखने को मिली।
सेंसेक्स
50 अंक तो निफ्टी 10500 के पार चला गया। वहीं रुपये में भी सपाट शुरुआत देखने को मिली।
बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 50 अंक बढ़त के साथ 33,962 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। एनएसई का निफ्टी 20 अंक बढ़कर 10,510 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। मिडकैप शेयरों में रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशंस, 3एम इंडिया, नाल्को, सेल और आदित्य बिड़ला फैशन 13.5-1.5 फीसदी तक उछले हैं। स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में जेपी इंफ्रा, फिनोटेक्स केम, मोनेट इस्पात, हिंद कॉपर और पायोनियर डिस्टिलिरीज 12.5-6.9 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुए हैं।
64.15 के स्तर पर खुला रुपया
हालांकि रुपया बिना किसी बदलाव के खुला। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया गुरुवार को 64.15 पर खुला।
