शेयर बाजार की बढ़त के साथ शुरुआत, निफ्टी 10500 के पार

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 10:17 AM IST
sensex rise by 50 points on thursday 28 december

sensex

गुरुवार को हफ्ते के तीसरे कारोबारी दिन को शेयर बाजार में एक बार फिर से मजबूती से शुरुआत देखने को मिली। सेंसेक्स 50 अंक तो निफ्टी 10500 के पार चला गया। वहीं रुपये में भी सपाट शुरुआत देखने को मिली। 
बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 50 अंक बढ़त के साथ 33,962 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। एनएसई का  निफ्टी 20 अंक बढ़कर 10,510 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है। मिडकैप शेयरों में रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशंस, 3एम इंडिया, नाल्को, सेल और आदित्य बिड़ला फैशन 13.5-1.5 फीसदी तक उछले हैं। स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में जेपी इंफ्रा, फिनोटेक्स केम, मोनेट इस्पात, हिंद कॉपर और पायोनियर डिस्टिलिरीज 12.5-6.9 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुए हैं।

64.15 के स्तर पर खुला रुपया
हालांकि रुपया बिना किसी बदलाव के खुला। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया गुरुवार को 64.15 पर खुला। 
sensex nifty bse

शेयर बाजार में आया तगड़ा उछाल, निफ्टी-सेंसेक्स ने छुआ अपना ऑलटाइम हाई स्तर

sensex, nifty closes on a record high on tuesday 26 december
  • 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ऑलटाइम हाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, 66 डॉलर के पार हुआ कच्चा तेल का दाम

sensex opens up on a record high, brent crude crosses 66 dollar mark
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

डिमांड न होने से घटा गोल्ड एक्सपोर्ट, सोने के जेवर, मेडल और सिक्कों के निर्यात में गिरावट

jems and jwellery export decline as demand comes to low in world markets
  • 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

34 हजार के पार हुआ सेंसेक्स, पहली बार निफ्टी 10500 के स्तर पर खुला

Sensex, nifty opens up on a record high in last week of the year
  • 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेंसेक्स 33800 के पार, निफ्टी में दिखी 24 अंकों की मजबूती

sensex opens by 88 points up on friday 22 december
  • 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हिमाचल-गुजरात के रुझानों से औंधे मुंह गिरा शेयर बाजार, 800 से ज्यादा अंकों की गिरावट दर्ज

sensex down by 800 points on opening trade due to gujarat election results
  • 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
