पहली बार सेंसेक्स 35 हजार के पार, निफ्टी ने छुआ 10760 का स्तर

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 03:09 PM IST
sensex crosses 35k mark for the first time, nifty rose to new high
sensex
बुधवार को शेयर बाजार में अच्छी तेजी देखने को मिली और पहली बार सेंसेक्स 35 हजार के पार पहुंच गया। इसके साथ ही नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी भी 10760 के पार चला गया। 




इस वजह से दिखी तेजी
हेवीवेट शेयरों में खरीददारी बढ़ने से दोपहर को भारतीय शेयर बाजार रिकॉर्ड हाई पर पहुंच गए। इसके साथ ही आईटी कंपनियों का रेटिंग बढ़ने से भी बाजार में तेजी देखने को मिले। ग्लोबल फाइनेंशियल सर्विस मेजर मॉर्गन स्टैनले ने इंफोसिस, टेक महिंद्रा, टीसीएस, एचसीएल सहित कुछ दूसरी कंपनियों के लिए टारगेट बढ़ा दिया है। रेटिंग बढ़ाए जाने से बुधवार के कारोबार में आईटी शेयरों में शानदार तेजी देखने को मिल रही है।

मिडकैप, स्मॉलकैप में दिखी कमजोरी

तीसरे क्वार्टर में कंपनियों की अर्निंग में सुधार से मार्केट का सेंटीमेंट्स मजबूत हुआ। मिडकैप शेयरों में एसजीवीएन, अडानी पावर, आरपावर, वॉकहार्ट फार्मा, एनएलसी इंडिया, एनबीसीसी, नेशनल एल्युमीनियम 4.50-2.96 फीसदी तक गिरे हैं।वहीं बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 1.41 फीसदी टूटा है। स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में पनामा पेट्रोकेम, गैमन इंफ्रा, एसीई, हाथवे 8-6.95 फीसदी तक टूटे।
sensex nifty bse

